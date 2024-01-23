Last days to sign up for Indiba’s VETposium on animal and veterinary welfare

Those interested in participating in this innovative meeting that will be held in Barcelona next Friday, February 2, can still formalize their registration.

Veterinarians interested in animal welfare have an appointment at the VETposium in Indiba, a different and innovative event that will also delve into the comfort of professionals. Those interested in participating in this meeting still have time to formalize their registration at this link.

VETposium will take place on Friday, February 2 at the Valkiria Hub Space in Barcelona from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The veterinarians will begin with a mindfulness session led by Sabina Medina, event producer and corporate and personal wellness coach. After this interesting session, Carlos Rodríguez, rockstar veterinarian responsible for the Como el perro y el gato program and founder of the Mascoteros Veterinary Center, will introduce the symposium and present a round table in which Sandra Casado, a veterinarian specializing in rehabilitation, chiropractic, osteopathy, will sit. and acupuncture in animals; Margarita López, specialist in animal rehabilitation and feline medicine; Neus Candela, specialist in integrative medicine and animal nutrition; and María Suárez, specialist in integrative medicine.

María Suárez will take the floor later to show what complementary therapies and new technologies offer. Is everything said in internal medicine therapeutics? Diego Villalain, a leader in internal medicine and surgery of small and exotic animals, will give an introduction to the use of therapeutic lasers in internal medicine, showing promising experimental results.

For her part, Eva Vidal, a veterinarian specializing in animal rehabilitation and chiropractic, and Gabriel Carbonell, a European diploma in veterinary surgery, will talk about the integration of specialists with the presentation of a success story. Finally, Sabina Medina will offer practical advice to improve mental health inside and outside the clinic.

With the veterinarians present full of tools and arguments to improve their daily life in the clinic, it will be time to share experiences in a more relaxed way at the scheduled dinner. Fun, good times and quality music are guaranteed. Don’t miss out and get your ticket here.

