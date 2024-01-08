Last goodbye to José Mendes – Sp. Covilhã

#goodbye #José #Mendes #Covilhã

Illustrious figures from Portuguese football in the final tribute to the historic president of Sp. Covilhã

Hundreds of people filled the streets of Covilhã yesterday to say a final goodbye to José Mendes, who presided over the local Sporting club for 19 years. The funeral procession departed from the Misericórdia Church, where the wake took place – at which Pedro Proença, president of the League, was present the day before – and the religious ceremonies, attended by Fernando Gomes, president of the Portuguese Football Federation.

A final tribute was paid to the historic leader, victim of a prolonged illness at the age of 65, at the José Santos Pinto Stadium, attended by around 200 people. In addition to Fernando Gomes, Hermínio Loureiro, former Secretary of State for Sports and former president of the League, and Manuel Candeias, president of AF Castelo Branco, were also present. Luís Castro, coach of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, also made a point of being at the funeral, due to the connection established when they both worked in FC Porto’s youth ranks.

