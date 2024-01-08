Last goodbye to José Mendes – Sp. Covilhã

#goodbye #José #Mendes #Covilhã

Illustrious figures from Portuguese football in the final tribute to the historic president of Sp. Covilhã

Hundreds of people filled the streets of Covilhã yesterday to say a final goodbye to José Mendes, who presided over the local Sporting club for 19 years. The funeral procession departed from the Misericórdia Church, where the wake took place – at which Pedro Proença, president of the League, was present the day before – and the religious ceremonies, attended by Fernando Gomes, president of the Portuguese Football Federation.

A final tribute was paid to the historic leader, victim of a prolonged illness at the age of 65, at the José Santos Pinto Stadium, attended by around 200 people. In addition to Fernando Gomes, Hermínio Loureiro, former Secretary of State for Sports and former president of the League, and Manuel Candeias, president of AF Castelo Branco, were also present. Luís Castro, coach of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, also made a point of being at the funeral, due to the connection established when they both worked in FC Porto’s youth ranks.

By Record

Also Read:  The Finns take the lead at the end and miss it, but upset Slovakia in overtime - Hockey - Sportacentrs.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Barcelona: summary, result and goals of the Copa del Rey match
Barcelona: summary, result and goals of the Copa del Rey match
Posted on
How you can ward off the infection
How you can ward off the infection
Posted on
“Now the Czech Republic is threatened with destruction.” Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Lawsuits against the government
“Now the Czech Republic is threatened with destruction.” Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Lawsuits against the government
Posted on
There is a big problem with Chinese electric cars delivered to Europe
There is a big problem with Chinese electric cars delivered to Europe
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News