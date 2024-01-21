Last hour in Italy, blow for the car giant: the workers are paying the price

#hour #Italy #blow #car #giant #workers #paying #price

Bad news regarding one of the reference production plants for Italian industry. Here’s what’s happening

The year has just begun, but there are already problems for one of the main companies in the global automotive sector. A decision that has led to the expansion of the use of redundancy payments, a choice that has already triggered proposals from the various trade union organisations.

It happens in the well known Mirafiori plant, in Turin, a historic home of Italian motoring, where many iconic Fiat cars were produced. The most important metalworkers’ union, Fiom, has announced the decision of the company, the Stellantis group, to resort to layoffs for workers for a new period. From February 12th to March 3rd, the measure will affect as many as 2,260 workers of the plant, after the one that lasted almost a month at the end of 2023.

A stop in production which cannot fail to cause protests and protests from the unions who are contesting the seventeenth consecutive year of systematic recourse to redundancy payments in Italy by the company. In short, due to this situation the workers of Mirafiori will have a reduced salary.

Stellantis, the reasons for the layoffs in Mirafiori

The various union delegates asked Stellantis for clarification on the reasons for this measure, given that the economic data seem to indicate a situation that is anything but negative. As highlighted by ‘Milano Finanza’ last November 2023, the group should have had revenues of over 45 billion euros, con a growth of 7% compared to 2022. A growth in which the Fiat brand is among the protagonists with the Panda which, for the umpteenth year, confirmed itself at the top of the best-selling cars in Italy.

From company top management, it was reported that the redundancy fund is due to the need to adapt the production flows of assembled cars to the transitory trend of market demand. The unions, for their part, are not on board, and have asked Stellantis to economically integrate the pay differential for workers, given the recent gains.

“We will take immediate action to ask for a meeting with the company and understand why 2024 started in difficulty“, these are the declarations of the secretary of Uilm, Luigi Paone. We’ll see how the story evolves. The production stoppage will be of particular interestthe workers in the bodywork sectorforced to interrupt their duties for almost a month with a reduction in salary until operations resume.