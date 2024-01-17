LAST HOUR – Serious accident on the Fossambault road (route 367) in Quebec St-Augustin-de-Desmaures sector and fire on Notre-Dame road

Serious accident on the Fossambault road

Collision between two vehicles, around 4:40 p.m. on the Fossambault road.

According to initial information, firefighters were called in with extrication pliers. A victim was trapped in the passenger compartment.

According to our information, the police were escorting an emergency ambulance to a hospital center in the Quebec region.

Closure of the northbound road at the Notre-Dame intersection.

The SPVQ indicates that citizens should plan another route to get to the area.

At the moment we do not have any further details.

Be careful on the road, Due to the precipitation, there is accumulation of snow on the roadways in the Quebec region. According to meteorologists, at least 5 cm of snow is expected by the end of the evening, making the roads slippery in places. Moreover, firefighters have intervened in 5 other accidents since 4:30 p.m.

FIRE IN THE SAME AREA

In addition, firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out on Chemin Notre-Dame, not far from the scene of the accident. A power cut was necessary, more than 2,100 subscribers are without power.

