LAST PARLIAMENTARY SESSION – Sixty days of twists and turns

Deputies in full adoption of the law during the ordinary sessions

End clap for the second ordinary session of Parliament for this financial year. The two chambers will proceed today with the closing ceremonies of their session.

It’s done, the two chambers making up Parliament are holding today the last day of the second ordinary session of the year and probably the last of this legislature. The mandate of parliamentarians ends next year and the legislative elections will undoubtedly occupy most of the time of current deputies and senators, especially those who intend to represent themselves in their respective districts.

From the beginning of October, the situation became more difficult with the Senate holding an extraordinary session to dismiss its president at the time, Herimanana Razafimahefa, and install General Richard Ravalomanana as senator, then as president. of the Senate. It is therefore he who presides over the session in the Senate. In the National Assembly, the opening of the session on October 17 was marked by the postponement of the adoption of the agenda because several deputies were on the electoral campaign. And it only started again in November.

Sidelined

During this session, the National Assembly lost a great man in the person of Honoré Rasolonjatovo, vice-president of the Chamber for the province of Antananarivo, who died and could no longer be replaced, because his deputy died before him. Naivo Raholdina becomes, after vote, the new vice-president for the capital.

Throughout this second parliamentary session, the political orientations and positions of parliamentarians, especially those in the Lower House, experienced several twists and turns. There are on the one hand those who voluntarily changed the color of their jacket, such as the deputy Keron Idealson, from the IRD parliamentary group who left to join the pro-Siteny, or even Jean Brunelle Razafitsiandraofa, vice-president of the National Assembly for province of Fianarantsoa, ​​which will choose the “ANTOKO politika madio” party of Alban Rakotoarisoa in the presidential election.

A highlight of this last session of the 2023 financial year is the position taken by Christine Razanamahasoa, who initiates the mediation platform with the leaders of the World Council of Christian Churches. A situation which displeases her parliamentary group and which leads to the sidelining of the President of the National Assembly. The platform was not able to bring together the thirteen candidates on the same table until the day of the election.

What then of the political orientation of these personalities in the face of the next mandate which is fast approaching? An element of response can be put forward with a photo of the President of the Lower House on the road to Ambatofinandrahana, making the hand sign which characterizes the TGV. Which could lead one to think that the situation has calmed down. What about the next parliamentary majority which will propose the new Prime Minister? In principle, it is the majority parliamentary group which proposes the Prime Minister. It is true that the IRD still has the majority, but in the National Assembly, this majority is shaken, especially after the aborted attempt at a motion of censure by one hundred and five deputies last year, including several IRD deputies.

Ravo Andriantsalama