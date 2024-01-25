Last: Volkswagen presented a renewed Golf before the end of the model (Video)

#Volkswagen #presented #renewed #Golf #model #Video

The Volkswagen concern presented its updated popular Golf model for the last time. The car debuted in hatchback and station wagon versions. The German automakers also showed several sports modifications of the Golf with the GTI and GTE indexes. Autonews writes about all the details about the new product from Wolfsburg.

What has changed in the design

The updated Volkswagen Golf received new narrow LED headlights (for an additional fee IQ.Light matrix optics are available), different bumpers, lights with three-dimensional graphics (in the style of Audi models) and a small radiator grille with a honeycomb pattern. The more expensive versions are equipped with an illuminated brand logo and a black roof. The model is equipped with aluminum wheels with a diameter of 16 to 19 inches depending on the modification.

Source: Volkswagen

What’s in the cabin

The main change in the interior of the car is a new infotainment system with a touch screen with a diagonal of 10.4 by 12.9 inches. The updated Golf is also equipped with a customized digital instrument panel, a head-up display and a three-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons (previously there were touch buttons). In addition, the climate control adjustment sliders are backlit due to numerous customer requests. For the first time in this model, drivers have access to a voice assistant based on ChatGPT and the function of parking a car using a smartphone.

The new in engines

The main versions of the new product are equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a power of 116 or 150 horsepower. The gearbox is a six-speed manual. Hybrid versions of the car with a 48-volt starter-generator and robotic gearbox are equipped with the same engines.

In addition, the car can be purchased with a 2.0-liter diesel unit (204 hp). Such an engine can work together with a seven-speed “robot”.

The power of the rechargeable Volkswagen Golf hybrid remains unchanged – 204 hp. At the same time, this modification of the model was equipped with a battery with a capacity of 19.7 kWh (before 10.6 kWh). Thanks to this, the electric-only range increased to 100 km. You can fill the hybrid’s energy reserves from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes.

Source: Volkswagen

Finally, Volkswagen engineers increased the power of the “sport” versions of the GTE and GTI to 272 and 265 hp. respectively. At the same time, such cars have lost a manual gearbox, now only a “robot” is available for them.

The Volkswagen Golf will be sold exclusively in front-wheel drive versions. Later, however, the car should also have a modification with all-wheel drive. However, the debut of this version will not take place until 2025.

When will it go on sale?

In Europe, sales of the new product should begin in the spring of 2024. The prices of the model have not yet been announced. The minimum price of the previous version of the Golf in Germany is already 29.2 thousand euros.

Most likely, the current restyling will be the last for the model with an internal combustion engine. According to preliminary information, the next, ninth generation Golf will be fully electric.