“Last winter was complicated, this year is worse”

“Last Sunday I was on call and I didn’t have enough antibiotics for all the children who needed them. I didn’t think I would experience this one day,” breathes a pharmacist from Montbrison. The antibiotic in question: amoxicillin, widely prescribed in children for bronchitis, ear infections and even tonsillitis. The product is rare in pharmacies this winter, like nearly 400 other references, noted as out of stock or in tension by the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM).

“For us, one prescription in 10 is affected”

“We are missing antibiotics, antiarrhythmics, antidiabetics in syringes, cortisone… One in 10 prescriptions is affected by shortages at our place. It’s huge,” continues the professional. “Last winter was complicated, especially for syrups and anti-inflammatories. But…