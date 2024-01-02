“Last winter was complicated, this year is worse”

#winter #complicated #year #worse

“Last Sunday I was on call and I didn’t have enough antibiotics for all the children who needed them. I didn’t think I would experience this one day,” breathes a pharmacist from Montbrison. The antibiotic in question: amoxicillin, widely prescribed in children for bronchitis, ear infections and even tonsillitis. The product is rare in pharmacies this winter, like nearly 400 other references, noted as out of stock or in tension by the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM).

“For us, one prescription in 10 is affected”

“We are missing antibiotics, antiarrhythmics, antidiabetics in syringes, cortisone… One in 10 prescriptions is affected by shortages at our place. It’s huge,” continues the professional. “Last winter was complicated, especially for syrups and anti-inflammatories. But…

Also Read:  For us with diabetes there are no red days - Norrtelje Tidning

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Nearly a hundred attacks against Brussels firefighters: “We let the emergency services take paving stones in the face to avoid a scandal”
Posted on
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Zelensky and Putin sent radically different messages
Posted on
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024
Posted on
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News