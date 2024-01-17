Last year, the PS5 beat the Xbox to the ground in all areas (also) in Europe

#year #PS5 #beat #Xbox #ground #areas #Europe

The PS5 also dominated the European market in an uncontroversial way, where the Xbox is able to convince fewer and fewer players.

Daniel Bódi

17.01.2024 – A Bethesda acquisition here, an Activision Blizzard acquisition there, Microsoft and Xbox have almost certainly lost this console generation as well. Which is incomprehensible, since in 2023 more console exclusives were released for Xbox than for PlayStation, among them the brilliant Hi-Fi Rush and Bethesda’s Starfield, which also performs well on Steam, while PS games are getting more and more expensive and even PS Plus service fees have also been significantly increased.

Of course, it hasn’t finished yet, there is still a long way to go, but if we are to believe the Game Sales Data (GSD) European game and console sales statistics, then in 2023 the gap between the two manufacturers will be even wider. So much so that relatively speaking, even the PS4 performed better than the new-generation Xboxes, whose sales figure shot up by 671% last year compared to 2022. GSD did not announce exact sales, so it is not possible to say how many copies the PS4 actually sold, but it is quite clear that the demand for Sony’s older machine was almost as high as for the Xbox Series X and S combined. .

Mainly because Xbox sales are set to fall even further in 2023, down 18% overall, while the PS5 is really soaring, with demand up 177% from a year earlier.

In 2023, 7.4 million game consoles will find their players,

the majority of which was PlayStation 5, which not even the 10% worse performing Nintendo Swith was able to stop. As a matter of fact, the Japanese hybrid machine was still able to banish the Xbox to the perennial 3rd place in the three-player market, which is hugely behind; More than 50 million PS5s have already been sold, with the Switch released in 2017 they are slowly raking in 140 million units, while Xbox Series units have taken home 21 million units since 2020 based on the latest known data.

As for games, according to GSD statistics, a total of 182 million copies were sold across Europe in 2023, of which 34% were games published in that year. This means that three-quarters of the sales consist of games that were released in 2022 or earlier, and from this we can assume that the majority buy the games on sale, i.e. consciously. At the same time, this 34% is also more than enough for the latest programs to rule the top of the sales list, the dominant leader of which in the EU was once again EA sport FC 24, despite the fact that it sold 9% less than FIFA out of 23. The second game that moved the most was, not too surprisingly, Hogwarts Legacy, following the success of which Warner is currently redesigning its video game division, which was previously intended for sale.

By the way, most games were sold on PC, the PS5 proved to be the second most profitable, but the third Switch also brought a lot to the developers’ kitchen, and what is more surprising is that the PS4, the fourth most sold game, is easily ahead of the Xbox Series X|S machine family. This also perhaps proves the opposite of Microsoft; Game Pass certainly has a big impact on sales.

These were the best-selling games in Europe in 2023:

1

EA Sports FC 24 (EA)

2

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

3

FIFA 23 (EA)

4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard)

5

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

6

Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard)

7

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

8

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

9

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

10

Spider-Man 2 (Sony)

11

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA)

12

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)

13

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision)

15

F1 23 (EA/Codemasters)

16

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)

17

Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom)

18

God of War Ragnarok (Sony)

19

NBA 2K23 (2K Games)

20

It Takes Two (EA)

Knowing these statistics, it is perhaps not so surprising that Microsoft is increasingly considering the multiplatformization of its own games. At least it’s the hottest topic/rumor right now that Redmond’s Satya Nadella and Phil Spencer are planning to release Xbox/PC games for PlayStation and Nintendo – like the aforementioned Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, or Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Of course, all of this only exists at the rumor level, but seeing the brutally falling global sales of the Xbox, we wouldn’t open our mouths more than average when they announce the PS5 port of Hi-Fi Rush, which could help them realize some income. After all, Microsoft existed only as a software manufacturer for a long time, and if they see that after more than two decades they can only be drivers with a very expensive hardware, then it would be better to deal with something else, perhaps something that is not a money sink. If they can sell few consoles – and at a loss below the production cost, then by definition the sales of the games will not be outstanding either – especially since there is Game Pass…

… which is not available on any other console, and this is unlikely to change. On the other hand, if Microsoft really released its games to other platforms at full price, it could significantly increase its revenues, which would also benefit Xbox players. Since they can’t currently get Xbox owners to cover bigger budget developments, if a game fails ~ doesn’t sell well enough or attract new subscribers to the game service (which is no longer possible on Xbox), then no matter how good the game is, not much it will also make sense to make a sequel. If, on the other hand, they can get a few copies on PS with an average price tag of HUF 20-27,000, then you can even use that for, say, Hi-Fi Rush 2, which, by the way, Game Pass subscribers get on the first day. In other words, Microsoft would turn the console war into a service war – which it would certainly win against Sony.

