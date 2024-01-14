Laszlo Tokes: Ciolacu wrongly labeled the Hungarian autonomy projects as “toxic” initiatives. What it says about GOLD

#Laszlo #Tokes #Ciolacu #wrongly #labeled #Hungarian #autonomy #projects #toxic #initiatives #GOLD

Laszlo Tokes considers the labeling of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu as “revisionist” and “toxic” initiatives of the Hungarian autonomy projects as “deliberate disinformation of the Romanian people and an incitement against the Hungarians”. Photo source: Facebook

The Transylvanian Hungarians have become among the endangered ethnic groups of Europe and they can only stop the further decline by acquiring community rights, said Laszlo Tokes, president of the Transylvanian Hungarian National Council (CNMT), in his “New Year’s communique”, transmitted by MTI. He criticized the fact that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu labeled the Hungarian autonomy projects as “revisionist” and “toxic” initiatives, News.ro informs.

Tokes emphasized that the projects of the autonomy law of the CNMT and the Szekler National Council do not threaten the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greater Romania”. “The designation of the AUR as a scapegoat distracts attention from the nationalist arrangement of the Romanian state, especially from the former coalition partners of the UDMR or even from the person of President Klaus Iohannis, who assists, through complicit silence or even actively, in the spread of Magyarophobia in Romania”, considers Tokes.

In the document sent to MTI, the CNMT president notes: the Hungarian population in Transylvania has halved over the course of a century, in the last three decades its decline has accelerated, so that it must face the fact that it has become an endangered ethnic group, just like the other communities Hungarian nationals located outside Hungary’s borders.

“However, we must not be afraid or frightened, because that would lead to self-abandonment and certain failure. We must gather our ranks and organize ourselves to work and build. The only answer to Trianon, to our current state of decay, is the acquisition of our community rights, autonomy. The Romanian revolution of 1989 still owes us a regime change regarding minorities – we cannot give up on this,” wrote Laszlo Tokes, emphasizing that 2024 is an election year in Romania.

In the opinion of Laszlo Tokes, the Prime Minister’s statement according to which “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania cannot be the subject of negotiations” is a simple insinuation, since the projects of the autonomy law of the CNMT and the Secuiesc National Council do not threaten the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greater Romania “.

“We only want what is due to our Hungarian community in Transylvania in a democratic society (… ) Quoting Károly Kós’s manifesto, we do not want more and we do not want anything else than what was promised to us by the law enshrined by Romania, the decision from Alba Iulia, namely: national autonomy” – declared the president of the CNMT, adding: Romania did not have a century from the Trianon Treaty to create the promised minority law, the Bucharest legislature “repeatedly sabotaged” the adoption of this law, which was last included in the government program in 2020 and then in 2021.

Laszlo Tokes recalled that in December, in the United States of America, the UDMR delegation drew the attention of Washington politicians to the consolidation of the AUR, the promoter of “extremist, populist, legionary rhetoric”, a serious threat to the Hungarians of Transylvania and Romania. He expressed his opinion that, although the statement is correct, the reality is that the visceral anti-Hungarianism that recalls the national-communist era is more or less common to the entire Romanian political class.

“The designation of the AUR as a scapegoat distracts attention from the nationalist arrangement of the Romanian state, especially from the former coalition partners of the UDMR or even from the person of President Klaus Iohannis, who assists, through complicit silence or even actively, in the spread of Magyarophobia in Romania. It must be understood that the victim can never be an ally of the perpetrator, just as he must not unsuspectingly enter the Stockholm syndrome trap. To be the acolyte of a coalition between national-liberals and social-democrats, based on the joint capture of the loot, would mean sacrificing national values ​​and interests to party interests”, warned the CNMT president in his statement.

