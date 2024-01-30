Latest photos from the James Webb Telescope reveal the mystery of 19 spiral galaxies in the universe

#Latest #photos #James #Webb #Telescope #reveal #mystery #spiral #galaxies #universe

SPACE — The James Webb Space Telescope reveals a series of near and mid infrared images of 19 spiral galaxies. This exclusive series of images shows stars, gas and dust at the smallest scales ever observed outside our own galaxy.

The research team is studying these images to uncover the origins of these structures in the universe.

These Webb images are part of a large, long-standing project, namely the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) program. This project is supported by more than 150 astronomers around the world.

Before Webb took these images, PHANGS was already filled with data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the Very Large Telescope’s Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer, and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). The project also observes in ultraviolet light, visible light, and radio.

Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) data captured millions of stars in these images, which shine in shades of blue. Some stars are scattered throughout the spiral arms, but others are tightly packed together in star clusters.

The telescope’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) data highlights the glowing dust. This shows us where the dust is behind, around, and between the stars.

This photo also highlights stars that have not yet fully formed. The stars are still encased in gas and dust.

Webb’s images also show large, round, shells in the gas and dust that may have been created by exploding stars.

Wide areas beyond the gaseous spiral arms also reveal red and orange details. Astronomers study the distances between these features to learn how a galaxy distributes its gas and dust.

There are many research avenues that scientists can pursue with these combined PHANGS data. In addition to releasing these images directly, the PHANGS team has also released the largest catalog to date of approximately 100,000 star clusters.