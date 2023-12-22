Latest political news, live | Feijóo affirms that Sánchez accepts that the European Commission “supervises” the renewal of the Judiciary | Spain

#Latest #political #news #live #Feijóo #affirms #Sánchez #accepts #European #Commission #supervises #renewal #Judiciary #Spain

These are Feijóo’s requests to Sánchez in detail

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, three key requests for the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, with whom he meets this morning in the Fireplace room of Congress. These are the requests and arguments, as explained by PP sources:

1. Feijóo will ask Sánchez to call Javier Esparza today to agree to stop the motion of censure in Pamplona. “If the problem is the lack of Budgets in the town, let them sit down and talk about it,” these sources indicate. If not, the PP says that this “will mean a before and after in national politics in general and in PP-PSOE relations in particular.”

2. The leader of the PP will also request information “on foreign and defense policy.”

3. Likewise, it will ask the Government to explain how it wants to use public funds to control large Spanish companies. This is the framework in which Sánchez will be asked to “reconsider” the purchase of 10% of Telefónica

4. Change of article 49 of the Constitution. It is the agreement that they believe can be closed today, but for this they want Sánchez to “submit” Yolanda Díaz and she gives guarantees that the constitutional modification will be limited to this matter and not used for other purposes, today it can be closed the agreement. “This modification could be in force in the month of January,” say popular sources.

Also Read:  The bottlenecks in this country: some officials

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BREAKING Romania signs a 328 million euro air defense contract with Rheinmetall
BREAKING Romania signs a 328 million euro air defense contract with Rheinmetall
Posted on
schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico
schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico
Posted on
The reasons why you lose your breath with excitement, your face turns red when you are embarrassed, and you get butterflies in your stomach when you fall in love have been revealed.
The reasons why you lose your breath with excitement, your face turns red when you are embarrassed, and you get butterflies in your stomach when you fall in love have been revealed.
Posted on
Latest political news, live | Feijóo affirms that Sánchez accepts that the European Commission “supervises” the renewal of the Judiciary | Spain
Latest political news, live | Feijóo affirms that Sánchez accepts that the European Commission “supervises” the renewal of the Judiciary | Spain
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News