Latest political news, live | Pedro Sánchez, to Feijóo: “I ask for more agreements and fewer insults” | Spain

#Latest #political #news #live #Pedro #Sánchez #Feijóo #agreements #insults #Spain

Podemos begins its solo journey this Saturday in Madrid after breaking up with Sumar

Podemos is holding an event this Saturday in Madrid to strengthen itself and open a new stage in the formation after the break with Sumar and its move to the Mixed Group in Congress. The purple formation has invited its cadres and supporters to attend this event, which will take place at the Press Palace in the capital, to which it has given the utmost importance. Proof of this is that the training has distributed an informative poster along with the motto of the event, Now more than everbut has not offered details about the format, attendees, nor has it broken down, as on other occasions, what number of positions will be involved.

Those around the party say that the leadership of the party will be present, headed by its leader Ione Belarra and number two Irene Montero, and that there will be a powerful message for the future of the party. This rally is marked by the fracture with Sumar in Congress and the various casualties in the formation in recent months, the last ones concentrated in Madrid. It also arrives in a pre-campaign context for the next electoral cycle and with the unknown of its role in future Galician, regional and European elections.

Regarding the regional level, Podemos and Sumar are immersed in the negotiation with IU and Equo in order to explore a broad candidacy, but in the Galician case the conversations between the Díaz project with the purple ones have been interrupted, affected by the schism at the level national.

Precisely, this Saturday the leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, participates in an event in Galicia to present the Sumar team in this autonomy. Last Tuesday, the state co-spokesperson, Javier Sánchez Serna, was questioned about this act and then defended the need to build a “brave” left-wing alternative with a view to the European elections, which clearly separates itself from the “social democratic and green consensus.” , which in many matters do not differ.

The purples signed a memorandum of collaboration for the community elections with left-wing formations, such as Francia Insumisa, and sectors of Podemos already pointed out before the fracture with Sumar that they were being pushed into a scenario of attending that event alone electoral. During these weeks the party has worked hard to reiterate that there was no decision made at the moment and has also avoided entering into whether the former Minister of Equality is its bet for a candidacy, a possibility that arises in the pools both internally and in Sumar’s entourage. . (Agencies)