Latest political news, live | Sánchez agrees to meet with Feijóo on Friday in Congress but sees it as “unprecedented” if it is not in Moncloa | Spain

Sánchez, to Feijóo: “Five months have passed since the elections, it cannot continue like this week after week”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is giving the counter-reply this Wednesday in Congress to the parliamentary groups. The socialist leader began by answering the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Sánchez has complained that the Galician politician has said practically nothing about the Spanish rotating presidency of the EU Council, which was the reason why the president asked to appear today in the Lower House. “Nothing. Regarding the enlargement of Europe to new members, we know nothing about what Europe’s position is to the PP,” said Sánchez, in reference to the accession negotiations that have begun with Ukraine and Moldova.

“I don’t believe that the Spanish, voting what they voted five months ago, want you to come up here suffocated, with an angry expression that has been throwing swords since July 23,” Sánchez told Feijóo. “No one has any doubt that you are dissatisfied with the electoral result, but five months have passed, Mr. Feijóo, and you cannot continue like this week after week. At some point you will have to accept that the electoral results were not as expected,” he added.

Sánchez has referred to the PP’s criticism of the motion of censure agreed by the PSOE and EH Bildu to remove UPN from power in the Navarra City Council. The president has defended the pact and has argued that even PP leaders, such as its current spokesperson, Borja Sémper, have defended in the past the need to reach agreements with the left. a patriot on specific issues more than a decade after ETA stopped killing.

Sánchez has also disgraced Feijóo for not recognizing the impact of the Iberian exception on the price of electricity in Spain and Portugal. This is a mechanism developed by Madrid and Lisbon during the electricity inflation crisis—and approved by Brussels—that allowed the price of gas to be decoupled from that of other energies to lower the price of electricity bills.

Sánchez has said that at this time, two years ago, the price per megawatt hour was 340 euros, and that today it is 87, that is, almost four times less. The president has celebrated the reform of the electricity market agreed by the Twenty-seven during the Spanish presidency of the Council and has recalled that at the time the PP criticized the Iberian exception, a reform that he came to describe as an “Iberian scam.”