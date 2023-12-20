Latest political news, live | Sánchez celebrates that Feijóo “rectify” in his “effort to stand him down” | Spain

#Latest #political #news #live #Sánchez #celebrates #Feijóo #rectify #effort #stand #Spain

Sánchez, on Gaza: “The bombings must stop and help reach the people who are suffering from hunger, cold and pain”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is appearing in the Congress of Deputies at his own request and that of the PP to report on the Spanish presidency of the European Union, the European Council and the war in Gaza. “In Europe, and this is what I have defended in Brussels since the beginning of that terrible war on October 7, I believe that the time has come for the Union to also speak clearly and with unity about what is happening in Israel and Palestine. I said it at the European Council last October and I also claim it again here,” Sánchez began.

The President of the Spanish Government has once again condemned the Hamas attacks of October 7, but also the high death toll in Gaza, where more than 19,600 people have lost their lives due to bombings by the Jewish State Army, according to the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by the Islamist militia. “We must condemn and we condemn, of course, the repugnant murders perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, we must demand and we demand the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages who are still being captured by the Hamas terrorist gang. “We must support the fight against terrorism throughout the Middle East, and we must recognize the right that every country has to defend itself and exist, but with the same conviction and with the same values ​​we must demand that the killing of civilians in Gaza stop,” he said. defended Sánchez.

“The bombings must stop immediately, humanitarian aid must reach urgently and in sufficient quantity to the people who are suffering from hunger, cold and pain. Europe must demand compliance with international law and, in particular, international humanitarian law. This is the position that the Government of Spain has demanded from the beginning,” said Sánchez, who has insisted on the two-state solution as the only way to guarantee peace. “I think that at some point during the legislature we will have to address the recognition of the Palestinian State by the Cortes Generales and the Government of Spain,” added the President of the Government.