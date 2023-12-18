Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain

Óscar Puente considers that EH Bildu has “the right to political life like anyone else”

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has considered that EH Bildu has “the right to political life as anyone else” and has classified as “undemocratic” this Sunday’s demonstration led by UPN, PP and Vox against the motion of censure in the Pamplona City Council that will give the city’s mayorship to EH Bildu.

The former mayor of Valladolid has stressed that EH Bildu has complied with “all the rules”, although he has separated this agreement in Pamplona from what may happen in the Basque Country: “The party is quite determined in its alliances in Euskadi and I think that the will maintain.”

“Fifteen years after the end of ETA it seems that now we do not allow or do not want to allow them to intervene in political life or govern. It doesn’t make sense,” Puente said during his speech at a forum organized by El Mundo Diario de Castilla y León. The minister has asked the PP to “reconsider” “where it is heading” in certain areas.

“It is one thing to respect the memory of the victims of terrorism, such as dedicating an avenue in Valladolid to Miguel Ángel Blanco, and another is the debate on the political participation of people who have renounced and abandoned any hint of violence to engage in politics,” he said. said Bridge. “Failing to remember Miguel Ángel Blanco is illegally financing oneself using his foundation,” reflected the head of Transport.

Asked about the possible meeting between the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the former President of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, the minister said that he “supposes” that it will take place “after the amnesty” and “normalization”, although he stressed that It is a “deduction” of his. Finally, regarding the criticism of the judges by Junts leaders, he has acknowledged “not identifying with them”: “It seems wrong to me that the judges are attacked; “You can be critical of some actions without resorting to that,” he added. (Efe)

