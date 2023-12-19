Latest political news, live | The PP will demand in Congress that those convicted of blood crimes cannot be on electoral lists | Spain

#Latest #political #news #live #demand #Congress #convicted #blood #crimes #electoral #lists #Spain

The PP will demand in Congress that tributes to terrorists be prohibited

The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, announced during an interview on Telecinco that his party is going to propose in the Congress of Deputies that those convicted of terrorism or blood crimes can be on the electoral lists of any political party. Furthermore, he has reiterated that he will ask to prohibit tributes to terrorists and the possibility of pardoning them, something that he already proposed during the campaign.

The PP has communicated the initiative while the Lower House is preparing to admit for processing a proposal from Sumar in favor of decriminalizing the glorification of terrorism and insults to the Crown. The PSOE will predictably vote in favor of taking it into consideration, but the party has expressed reservations about its content and is not in favor of withdrawing the crime of glorifying terrorism.

“Declaring legal the insults to the head of state and the Crown, the attacks on the symbols of our country and the glorification of terrorism is moral and ethical legal nonsense,” Feijóo assured of Sumar’s proposal. Yolanda Díaz’s party presents the measure as “defense of freedom of expression.”