Latest Prices for Xiaomi HP 2024: Prices for Redmi Note 13, Poco X6 Pro, Redmi 13C, Poco C65, Poco M5 HP

After releasing the Redmi Note 13 5G to the global market some time ago, Xiaomi introduced its two newest cellphones to the European market on Monday (15/1/2024).

Both still come from the Redmi Note 13 series family, namely the Redmi Note 13 4G version and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G.

As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 13 series 4G only supports 4G networks. This is different from the “5G” version which consists of three models, namely Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro Plus 5G.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, which has the “Pro” label, is positioned as the highest variant because it is equipped with more advanced specifications. For example, in the kitchen runway sector.Smartphone Redmi is mastered by chip Made by MediaTek, Helio G99.

Chip which is designed with 6 nanometer (nm) fabrication technology and has two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with speed clock 2.2 GHz. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 4G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 System-on-Chip. Chip this offers clockspeed up to 2.8 GHz.

Apart from relying on chip different, the RAM and storage options offered are also not the same.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G offers 8 GB/12 GB RAM options with storage 256 GB/512 GB, while the Redmi Note 13 4G has smaller RAM and storage, namely 6 GB/8 GB and 128 GB/256 GB.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G specifications

As the highest model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G also brings other improvements. On the screen, the cellphone has a 6.67 inch AMOLED panel with Full HD Plus resolution.

The screen supports it refresh rate 120 Hz, equipped with fingerprint scanner technology under the screen (in-display fingerprint scanner), protected by a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 5, and has a max brightness level of 1,300 nits.

Regarding photography, there are three rear cameras including a 200 MP main camera. The main camera uses Samsung’s latest camera sensor, ISOCELL HP3, which is equipped with optical image stabilizer (OIS).

The other two cameras include cameras ultrawide 8 MP (f/2.2) and 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4). All three cameras can record video, but are only stuck at a resolution of 1,080 pixels.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G also has a 16 MP front camera inside punch hole in the top center of the screen.

As previously mentioned, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is equipped chipset MediaTek Helio G99. Chipset This is accompanied by 8 GB or 12 GB RAM with options storage 256 GB or 512 GB.

