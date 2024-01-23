Latifa Raafat fled abroad due to Escobar case?

January 22, 2024 – 9:30 PM – Culture

Moroccan singer Latifa Raafat has put an end to speculation about her alleged flight from Morocco due to her involvement in the “Escobar of the Desert” case, in which her ex-husband, Ahmed Benbrahim, is the main suspect.

Putting an end to the rumors, Latifa Raafat explained that she recently traveled to Paris for a short vacation with her daughter and husband. She denies that she fled Morocco because of the “Escobar of the Desert” case.

“Whoever says Latifa fled abroad is right, Latifa fled, but in the arms of her mother, in her home, in her country, surrounded by her loving family,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and her mother, which she shared on her Instagram account.

In an earlier video, the Moroccan singer had clarified her relationship with her ex-husband, Malian drug lord Ahmed Benbrahim. Latifa Raafat indicated that she had only been in a relationship with him for 5 months and that she was not aware of his criminal activities.

