Latinos in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame

#Latinos #Cooperstown #Hall #Fame

When the great Roberto Clemente was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973 after his tragic death in a plane crash, he became the first player born in Latin America with a plaque in Cooperstown.

The Puerto Rican idol opened the doors, but it took years for many others to join him. During the next 37 election cycles, only five Latinos who played in the Major Leagues entered the Hall of Fame: Juan Marichal (Dominican Republic, 1983), Luis Aparicio (Venezuela, 1984), Rod Carew (Panama, 1991), Orlando “Peruchín” Cepeda (Puerto Rico, 1999) and Atanasio “Tany” Pérez (Cuba, 2000).

Three other Cuban players, who saw action in the Negro Leagues before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, were also inducted: Martín Dihigo, José Méndez and Cristóbal Torriente.

But since the beginning of the last decade, that small river of Latin players in the Hall has been becoming increasingly abundant and everything seems to indicate that this will continue to be the case for the rest of the course of this decade and beyond that.

On Tuesday, the count reached 19 immortals born in Latin America with the election of the Dominican Adrián Beltré. The famous third baseman achieved it with 95.1% of the votes of the members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) in his first year of eligibility.

During the 2010s, the number of Latinos in the Hall of Fame rose from six to twelve. And five of the new inductees arrived in the second half of the 2010s. Between 2017 and 2019, four of the 11 selected by the BBWAA were born in Latin America.

Roberto Alomar, Puerto Rico (2011, second year on the ballot): The second baseman, a 12-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, followed the legacy of his father, Sandy Alomar, who played 15 seasons in MLB. His brother, Sandy Jr., played 20 seasons in the Big League and is now a coach in Cleveland.

Pedro Martínez, Dominican Republic (2015, first year on the ballot): Pedro joined Marichal as the second Dominican and second Latino pitcher to reach the Hall. He honored that bond during a stirring induction speech in two languages, during which he called Marichal to the stand.

Iván Rodríguez, Puerto Rico (2017, first year on the ballot): “Pudge” and his prodigious arm paved the way to Cooperstown with 13 Gold Gloves as a catcher, 14 calls to the All-Star Game and the American League MVP award in 1999.

Vladimir Guerrero, Dominican Republic (2018, second year on the ballot): One of the most spectacular and dynamic players of his time, Guerrero reached the Hall based on hits. During his induction speech, he was already thinking about everyone who would come after him, saying, “I know this could open doors for other players.”

Mariano Rivera, Panama (2019, first year on the ballot): The all-time saves leader became the first player to be elected to the HOF unanimously, being named on each of the 425 BBWAA ballots.

Edgar Martínez, Puerto Rico (2019, 10th year on the ballot): Martínez, who was born in New York but raised in Puerto Rico, finally received the call in his last year of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot, completing a dizzying rise after receiving only 27% support in 2015.

David Ortiz, Dominican Republic (2022): The Red Sox idol joined Rivera, Rodríguez, Martínez, Carew and Clemente (special election in 1973, three months after his death) as the only Latin American players to be inducted in their first year of eligibility.

Adrián Beltré, Dominican Republic (2024): Beltré, who played for the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers, followed in the footsteps of Big Papi, Rivera, Rodríguez, Martínez, Carew and Clemente by being elevated to the Temple of the Immortals on his first attempt.

**Coming soon to the ballot**

Over the next four years, the Hall of Fame’s fraternity of Latino members will continue to expand. Here’s a look at the upcoming BBWAA ballots.

2025: Félix Hernández (Venezuela) showed great dominance in his prime, but could fall short in terms of longevity. He will be joined by former batting champion and 2006 National League Rookie of the Year, Hanley Ramirez (Dominican Republic). Among the returning players, Andruw Jones (Curacao) saw his vote share rise to 61.6% in 2024. With three years left on the ballot, he should have enough time to surpass the 75% threshold for the induction. The same goes for Carlos Beltrán (Puerto Rico), who has a strong case due to his spectacular level in all facets of the game (435 home runs, 312 steals, three Gold Glove awards). Although his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal may have affected his vote totals, he is at a healthy 57.1% entering his third year of eligibility.

Alex Rodríguez, son of Dominican parents, obtained 34.8% in his fourth year. He certainly has Hall of Fame numbers, but he also carries the weight of having used performance-enhancing drugs and suspensions. The others back on the ballot, Manny Ramírez (Dominican Republic), Omar Vizquel (Venezuela) and Bobby Abreu (Venezuela), all got less than 35% and have a long way to go.

2026: There are no obvious first-round picks here, but Edwin Encarnación (Dominican Republic), with his 424 home runs, has the best chance.

2027: Two-time All-Star Asdrúbal Cabrera (Venezuela) and three-time World Series champion Pablo Sandoval (Venezuela) may not remain on the ballot beyond their freshman year.

2028: This is an important year. Will Albert Pujols (Dominican Republic) be the second player unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame? And will he enter the Hall alongside his long-time Cardinals teammate, Yadier Molina (Puerto Rico)? Robinson Canó (Dominican Republic) has Cooperstown-worthy stats, but multiple suspensions for performance-enhancing substance use will certainly limit his support.

Looking even further into the future, Miguel Cabrera (Venezuela) could be a unanimous selection once his name appears on the ballot in 2029. He will be joined among the new candidates by Nelson Cruz (Dominican Republic), who hit 464 homers during his career . However, he was once suspended for the use of performance-enhancing substances.

Of course, the BBWAA ballot is not the only way to enter the Hall, whose Era Committees (formerly known as the Veterans Committee) consider those who have previously been excluded from the ballot. Candidates are divided into eras and considered on a rotating basis; Since 2018, 10 players have been chosen through this method, including Cubans Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva in 2022.

They’re still putting up numbers

Players must be retired for five years before being eligible for the Hall, so anyone still active in 2024 would have to wait until at least 2030 to make it to Cooperstown. But there is one Latin player who has probably secured his place when the time comes: Venezuelan José Altuve. We’ll see if the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal affects Altuve’s candidacy, but his record on the field so far, with two World Series championships, three batting titles, six Silver Sluggers and eight All-Star selections , speaks for itself.

Other veterans such as José Ramírez (Dominican Republic), Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), Xander Bogaerts (Aruba) and Manny Machado, who has Dominican roots, could reach the Hall with some outstanding seasons already in their 30s.

There’s also no shortage of younger players with work to do, but plenty of time to do it. That includes 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela), Juan Soto (Dominican Republic), who already has four Silver Sluggers through his age-24 season, and youngster Julio Rodríguez (Dominican Republic). . They represent the next wave of Latin stars moving toward Cooperstown.

Cuba

Martin Dihigo

Jose Mendez

Orestes “Minnie” Miñoso

Tony Oliva

Tany Perez

Christopher Torriente

Puerto Rico

Roberto Alomar

Orlando “Peruchín” Cepeda

Roberto Clemente

Edgar Martinez

Ivan Rodriguez

Dominican Republic

Adrian Beltre

Vladimir Guerrero

Juan Marichal

Pedro Martínez

David Ortiz

Panama

Rod Carew

Mariano Rivera