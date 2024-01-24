Latvia has received military mobility money for the repair of the Salaca bridge, the Riga airport platform and the “Rail Baltica” project

#Latvia #received #military #mobility #money #repair #Salaca #bridge #Riga #airport #platform #Rail #Baltica #project

The European Executive Agency for Climate, Infrastructure and Environment (CINEA) in the third call for Military Mobility (MM) has approved funding in the amount of 78.8 million euros for the implementation of three transport infrastructure projects in Latvia, representatives of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) informed.

Funding was allocated for the implementation of the “Rail Baltica” project, for the reconstruction of the bridge over Salaca to the municipality of Limbažu and for the reconstruction of the fourth platform of Riga Airport. The signing of the financing agreement is planned until June 2024.

Financing in the amount of EUR 51.6 million has been allocated to the MOU “Rail Baltica” project measures for the integration of MM requirements. 19.67 million euros have been allocated to the reconstruction project of the fourth platform of Riga Airport, ensuring its compliance with civil and military requirements. On the other hand, the municipality of Limbažu region has been granted co-financing of 7.54 million euros for the reconstruction of the bridge over Salac in Salacgrīvā, which will ensure its dual use for civil and military needs.

It is determined that project implementers – the Latvian side – must follow the principle of co-financing, that is, co-financing is a mandatory prerequisite for receiving part of the European Union’s funding. MM support intensity is up to 50%. Previously, the government supported co-financing of the state budget for the “Rail Baltica” project submitted to the Memorandum of Understanding and the reconstruction project of the bridge over Salaca submitted by the municipality of Limbažu region.

According to CINEA’s information, 112 projects from member states were submitted in the third call of the MM, of which 38 projects received support. The total allocated funding is 807 million euros.

In the first MM call for Latvia, three activities of the “Rail Baltica” project were supported with a co-financing of 5.29 million euros – design and design supervision of the combined bridge over the Daugava highway section, design of the Salaspils intermodal cargo terminal and design of the cargo park and its surrounding infrastructure near Riga Airport.

On the other hand, in the second MM call, the “Latvijas gaisas satiksme” project for the construction of a new air traffic control tower at Riga Airport was supported with co-financing in the amount of 26.26 million euros and co-financing in the amount of 11.33 million euros for the implementation of two Riga Freeport projects, which provide for the improvement of the infrastructure of the port piers, the reconstruction of access roads and improvement, reconstruction of the railway infrastructure and addition of the technical fleet of the port with a multifunctional transport unit.

MM funding is a form of support for member states to develop transport infrastructure that serves both civilian and military needs at the same time. For the period from 2021 to 2027, 1.737 billion euros have been allocated for MM funding, which is divided into several calls. CINEA provides evaluation of MM projects, decision on grant of support and supervision of project implementation.