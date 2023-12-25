Latvia sends Ukraine cars seized from drivers found drunk. How much are cars worth – News by sources

Latvia offers Ukraine cars seized from drivers found drunk. How much are cars worth?

Latvia sent 271 more cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine. The respective cars are worth almost one million euros – according to data published by the State Fiscal Service of Latvia.

The Latvian government is now preparing documents for the transfer of another 34 cars to Ukraine. They are worth around 161,880 euros.

We remind you that on February 16, 2023, Latvian legislators unanimously adopted amendments to the law on supporting the civilian population of Ukraine, which allow vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to be transferred to the property of the Government in Kyiv free of charge – as support for Ukrainian society. Thus, a possibility was found to transfer to Ukraine vehicles seized in Latvia from drunk drivers.

Since the initiation of this project, more than 1,100 cars have been sent from Latvia to Ukraine, almost weekly, with a total value of around two million euros. Former Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, now Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that 100% of Latvian society supports Ukraine, “even those who drive drunk”

