Latvian 52 most productive games in the NBA – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

The “Unicorn” played two of the brightest individual games in the NBA so far in the ranks of the “Washington Wizards”. On November 28, 2022, Porzingis achieved a Latvian record by scoring 41 points in the Magic’s victory over the Minneapolis Timberwolves.

The record stood for exactly 100 days. On March 8 last year, Kristaps stepped into new territory – he scored 43 points in the Wizards’ loss against the Atlanta Hawks. That day, the tall player made 17 of 22 shots, including 7 of 10 long shots.

This season, Porzingis continues to delight fans of talent in the ranks of the Boston Celtics. The Latvian has so far scored two 30-point games in the Massachusetts state club, including 35 points in the symbolic victory over the Detroit Pistons on December 28.

Porzingis ranks third in terms of the number of games played in the NBA – the man from Liepāja has participated in 425 regular season games. Andris Biedriņš once played 516 games in the world’s strongest league, while Dāvis Bertāns played 443 times.

The youngest of the Bertani brothers still holds the first place in three-point shots made (818), but Porzingis is gradually closing in on this indicator as well. As of the start of 2024, the power forward has 777 accurate long shots.

Porzingis owns 13 of the most productive games in the Latvian league. Dāvis Bertāns shares 14-18. place, while chronologically retreated to the 16th position. Andris Biedriņš slipped to 35th place.

Latvians’ 20 most productive games in the NBA

#DienaSpēleLaiksPunkti108.03.2023Wizards – Hawks (L)37:4943228.11.2022Wizards – Timberwolves (W)30:5541305.11.2017Knicks – Pacers (W)38:1640431.07.2020Mavericks – Rockets (L)38:5339530.10.2017Knicks – Nuggets (W)34:1438603.02.2020Pacers – Mavericks (W)36:2538701.03.2020Timberwolves – Mavericks (W)36:5438804.02.2023Nets – Wizards (L)32:4938903.11.2017Knicks – Suns (W)31:12371012.12.2017Knicks – Lakers (W)40:05371111.08.2020Mavericks – Trail Blazers (L)35:36361212.02.2021Mavericks – Pelicans (W)32:19361308.02.2023Wizards – Hornets (W)35:03361416.11.2016Knicks – Pistons (W)40:01351531.01.2020Rockets – Mavericks (L)35:33351617.02.2021Wizards – Nuggets (W)29:3435 (Dāvis)1730.03.2022Wizards – Magic (W)28:56351828.12.2023Celtics – Pistons (W)35:53351913.12.2016Suns – Knicks (L)41:57342011.11.2017Knicks – Kings (W)26:3734

Andris Biedriņš was still in the “Top 10” of the most productive games on October 26, 2019. The center scored 31 points in the Warriors’ loss to the Nuggets on November 24, 2006. The record stood for nearly a decade until Porzingis scored 35 points against the Detroit Pistons on November 16, 2016.

Top 52, continued

#DienaSpēleLaiksPunkti2104.03.2020Mavericks – Pelicans (W)45:17342221.08.2020Mavericks – Clippers (L)38:21342327.12.2021Trail Blazers – Mavericks (W)32:29342413.02.2023Warriors – Wizards (L)35:50342521.10.2017Knicks – Pistons (L)34:47332629.10.2017Cavaliers – Knicks (W)35:48322727.10.2019Mavericks – Blazers (L)34:23322810.12.2019Hornets – Wizards (L)30:0332 (Dāvis)2905.02.2020Mavericks – Grizzlies (L)29:08323012.11.2021Spurs – Mavericks (W)34:22323131.10.2022Wizards – 76ers (L)34:40323216.01.2023Wizards – Warriors (L)36:39323303.02.2023Wizards – Trail Blazers (L)35:12323428.03.2023Wizards – Celtics (W)33:58323524.11.2006Nuggets – Warriors (L)31:2031 (Andris)3622.11.2016Knicks – Blazers (W)39:38313719.10.2017Thunder – Knicks (L)38:17313826.03.2021Mavericks – Pacers (L)37:32313911.04.2021Mavericks – Spurs (L)35:57314012.11.2022Wizards – Jazz (W)32:36314127.10.2017Knicks – Nets (W)29:23304210.12.2017Knicks – Hawks (W)37:47304330.12.2017Pelicans – Knicks (W)31:44304402.08.2020Suns – Mavericks (L)36:34304506.08.2020Mavericks – Clippers (L)38:20304623.11.2021Clippers – Mavericks (W)40:26304725.03.2022Pistons – Mavericks (W)32:24304802.11.2022Suns – Wizards (W)34:24304910.12.2022Wizards – Clippers (L)37:21305030.12.2022Magic – Wizards (W)35:12305121.03.2023Magic – Wizards (L)38:15305225.10.2023Knicks – Celtics (W)37:5430

Kristaps Porziņgis is the only Latvian player who scored at least 40 points in an NBA game. The symbolic limit was reached on November 5, 2017, while the years 2022 and 2023 gave two more “fireworks”.

