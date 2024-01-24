Latvia’s opponent, Norway, includes world tennis star Rūda

The Latvian and Norwegian national teams will play a duel in the “play-off” round of the Davis Cup first group on February 2 and 3 in Jēvīk.

Roberts Štrombachs (ATP 344), Mārtiņš Rocēns (ATP 1743), Miķelis Lībietis (ATP 148 in doubles) and Daniels Tens are included in the Latvian national team. In addition to Rud, Norway’s team includes Viktors Djurasovic (ATP 428 in singles and ATP 300 in doubles), Leighton Rivera (ATP 1763), Lukas Hellum Lillengen and Nikolaj Budkov-Kjer.

Deniss Pavlovs will be the captain of the Latvian national team in this duel as well, while Anneš Hosets will lead the opponents in the fight.

The winners of the World Group One playoffs in September 2024 will play in the World Group One with 12 national teams that have lost in the 2024 qualification. On the other hand, the losers will compete in the second group of the World in September.

Last year, Latvian tennis players beat Hong Kong 3-2 away in the duel of the second group of the World.

The Davis Cup is the main tennis competition for men’s national teams organized by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) since 1900. Originally a competition between the USA and Great Britain national teams, it is now the largest annual international team competition. The Latvian national team has been participating in this tournament since 1993.

