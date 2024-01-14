“Latvijas valsts meži” has announced a competition for the maintenance of tourist sites

#Latvijas #valsts #meži #announced #competition #maintenance #tourist #sites

JSC “Latvijas valsts meži” (LVM) has announced a tender for the maintenance of tourist sites in 2024 and 2025, according to the information published by the company.

In the competition, LVM is looking for service providers for the maintenance of 24 tourist recreation places in 17 districts.

Tenders can be submitted by service providers who can perform maintenance work on tourist sites in one of the six LVM regions. Including in the regions of South Latgale, North Latgale, East Vidzeme, West Vidzeme, Vidusdaugava and South Kurzeme regions.

Kaspars Kristiņš, head of LVM’s infrastructure facilities maintenance, explains that not all parts of procurement require prior preparation or skills to perform the work. In the list of purchase parts, interested parties can choose the most suitable service for them.

“Without prior experience, you can perform tasks such as collecting left-over garbage, providing firewood for the fireplace, cleaning the tables and benches in the canopy, and others. It is convenient for service providers to plan these tasks, because all tourist sites have a certain frequency of inspection and cleaning,” emphasizes Kristiņš , adding that the potential service provider can apply for one or more parts of the procurement.

He also informs that the places of work can be reached mostly by natural roadways or forest roads.

The deadline for submissions is January 22 at 11 a.m. They must be submitted in the Electronic Procurement System (EIS).

It has already been reported that LVM’s turnover in 2022 was 566.612 million euros, which is 39.8% more than the year before, but the company’s profit increased 2.2 times and was 242.193 million euros.

LVM manages state-owned forest lands. The sole owner of LVM is the state, while the share holder is the Ministry of Agriculture.