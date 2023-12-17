Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site

#Laufen #votes #ballot #box #returning #hospital #site

“Big gift from the canton gratefully rejected”: Laufen votes at the ballot box against the return of the hospital site

The voters do not want the area in Lochbrugg to go back to the city of Laufen. The Laufner city council suffered a serious defeat. What will happen next with the area is unclear.

An outpatient center has been located in the building since the hospital was closed.

The voters in Laufen are dissatisfied with the plans for the former hospital area: with a turnout of 44.2 percent, they rejected the return of the approximately 30,000 square meter area and the associated dismantling with 922 no to 711 yes votes on Sunday of the hospital building significantly. As a result, the city of Laufen also missed out on an urgently needed gross loan of 790,000 francs.

The vote was necessary because the referendum was held against the decision of the municipal meeting in September. At that time, a clear majority of those present decided in favor of the agreement to return the land to the Laufner community. With the Laufner voters’ no vote, the entire agreement falls apart. The community of Laufen was also involved as one of the two former land donors, the Canton of Baselland as the owner and the Cantonal Hospital of Baselland as the operator.

This is the end of the matter for the city council

A painful defeat for the Laufner city council: In a statement shortly after the voting results were announced, they expressed their dismay. It is noted that the majority of voters are of the opinion that the city of Laufen should run and should not take control of Lochbrugg, it says there. “In other words, we gratefully rejected a very large gift from the canton.”

Mayor Pascal Bolliger is disappointed with this result, “but not really surprised”. However, he points out that the city of Laufen has unfortunately missed a unique opportunity to sustainably improve its budget. The city had hoped to generate building rights interest through residential buildings.

Bolliger sees the reasons for the no in two factors. On the one hand, the focus was on the hospital and health policy, even though these were not the subject of the vote. On the other hand, external parties interfered in a matter that actually only affects the city of Laufen. Bolliger accepts the result as a democratic decision: “Now we have to look forward.”

The main thing now is to clarify how the city of Laufen’s finances can be sustainably improved in other ways. Tax increases would also have to be considered.

The hospital remains the property of the canton

For Urs Bieli from the “Laufe chasch nid chaufe” committee, which initiated the referendum, the rejection of the agreement shows that the people of Lauf are attached to the hospital building. In his opinion, it could still be used in the healthcare sector, for example as a retirement home or for assisted living. It is “known that the Rosengarten retirement home in Laufen is urgently looking for beds for the elderly,” he says.

The committee still considers the planned health center “in a shopping center” to be a mistake. Bieli points out that there is no clear referendum on hospital closures in the canton of Baselland. He recommends that the government “listen more to the people.”

“I am surprised that the people of Laufn did not want to accept this gift from the canton,” says government councilor Thomi Jourdan (EPP) in response to the no from Laufen. He also admits that the government council does not have a plan B, as it was assumed that the population would accept “the fair offer”. For the time being, the building will probably remain the property of the canton, says Jourdan. The government council will discuss what should happen to the land and buildings. The community of Laufen will definitely be included in this.

However, according to Jourdan, it is out of the question that the hospital will reopen there or that the health center will move there. The district administrator approved the hospital policy – with the closure of Laufen Hospital. This has also been confirmed by the court. The government council cannot and does not want to change anything about this. The health center in the Birscenter Laufen will open as planned on March 4, 2024 at Laufen train station and will remain there.

