Launch of Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT and ATH-M50x headphones, Ice Blue color

RTB launches headphones Audio-Technica model ATH-M50xBT and ATH-M50x new color Ice Blue With a bright mint green design that contrasts perfectly with black.

ATH-M50xBT Ice Blue (ATH-M50xBT2IB)

Wireless over-ear headphones in the M-Series family, the second generation in the Studio Monitor family that professionals use for making music. It features a wireless design that provides high quality sound and convenience while on the go. With a large 45mm proprietary driver and amplifier that delivers exceptional clarity across an extended frequency range. With a deep and accurate bass response.

It also comes with dual microphones and beamforming technology to help you ensure a clearer call quality. It has also been meticulously designed in every detail. and comfortable to wear with excellent materials You can wear it to listen to music, work, and listen to music for a long time without hurting your ears. It is also durable. Can be folded and rotated 90 degrees, increasing flexibility when you want to use it conveniently anywhere.

The headphones have control buttons on the earcups to help control the volume. And increase the convenience of listening to music, selecting songs, answering calls, ending calls, and adjusting the music volume with the control buttons on the headphones. or control work orders through Audio-Technica Connect App on your smartphone more conveniently and easily. It comes with a 1.2 meter cable to support use and a 30 centimeter charging cable, and the battery supports wireless use for up to 50 hours continuously per full charge via USB-C. You can find buy Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2IB Get it today at a price of 8,990 baht.

ATH-M50x Ice Blue (ATH-M50xIB)

Studio Monitor headphones praised by top audio engineers and professional audio auditors. It has also been specially designed. To answer the needs of those who want to hear every detail and nature of the music. Or want to use it for recording in a professional studio. Due to the outstanding clarity of the sound system without modifying various sound areas Resulting in perfectly balanced sound details in every sound region and deep, soft bass. With a large 45 mm speaker driver, the sound is clear and realistic, very close to the original.

The headphones are made from premium molded plastic with earmuffs that are the same grade as professional headphones, providing comfort, making it possible to listen to music for a long time without hurting your ears. and helps to hear the music clearly and in every detail Not disturbed by outside noise, it is also durable, can be folded up and put in a bag and can be rotated 90 degrees, and the headphone cable can also be removed. Therefore, it is more convenient to carry and use when traveling. You can buyATH-M50x Ice Blue (ATH-M50xIB) At a price of 7,490 baht

Special collection of headphones, Limited Edition, year 2023, model. ATH-M50xBT2IB and model ATH-M50xIB The Ice Blue color will be available for sale today at Sound Proof Bros., Pro Gadget Thailand and you can follow more details via www.facebook.com/AudioTechnica.Thailand