Launch of HUAWEI nova 12 Series, complete with 4 models, super fast charge 100W l Awesome rear camera l Beautiful design

#Launch #HUAWEI #nova #Series #complete #models #super #fast #charge #100W #Awesome #rear #camera #Beautiful #design

HUAWEI has launched the nova 12 Series as scheduled. There are 4 models, 4 specs, from flagship level to budget models, including nova 12 Lite, nova 12, nova 12 Pro and nova 12 Ultra, where we will take a look at each model.

nova 12 Ultra

We take a look at the top model in this family first. nova 12 Ultra comes with a 6.76-inch LTPO OLED curved screen with FHD+ resolution (2776 x 1224 pixels) supporting Refresh Rate 1-120Hz, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 300Hz. Touch sampling rate and displays 1.07 billion colors as well.

The internal power of HUAWEI has not been officially revealed. But as leaked, it uses Kirin 9000SL, supports satellite connection, has 512GB/1TB ROM without revealing the size of RAM as well. The battery is 4600mAh, supports 100W fast charging and runs on Hongmeng OS 4.0 operating system.

The rear camera comes with 2 lenses as follows.

Main lens 50MP, aperture f/1.4 – f/4.0, RYYB sensor

Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP lens, 112 degree wide angle and supports Macro distance 2 cm.

Has Laser Focus

As for the front camera, it has 2 lenses as follows.

Ultra-Wide 60MP main lens, f/2.4 aperture, 100 degree wide angle, supports auto focus.

Portrait Close-Up 2x 8MP lens, f/2.2 aperture

nova 12 Ultra has a total of 3 colors: Special Blue Color No. 12, Smoky Gray and Obsidian Black, with a starting price of 4,699 yuan or approximately 23,400 baht.

new 12 Pro

Continuing with the second sibling, the nova 12 Pro, which has specs that are very similar to the nova 12 Ultra, with the same screen specs, rear camera, front camera, and battery with fast charging. The CPU is expected to be used. Kirin 8000, where the difference lies in the ROM, there will be 256GB and 512GB.

Another difference between the nova 12 Pro and the nova 12 Ultra is the design on the back. The nova 12 Pro does not have the word “nova” on the back like the Ultra model in blue, but it still comes with the same name as Color No. 12. The other 3 colors available are Obsidian Black, Cherry Blossom Pink and Cherry Blossom White.

nova 12 Pro starts at 3,999 yuan or approximately 19,900 baht.

nova 12

Let’s come to the lower priced model that is starting to have some differences from the Pro and Ultra models. In the nova 12 you will get a 6.7-inch flat OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2412 × 1084 pixels) supporting Refresh Rate 120Hz, 300Hz. Touch sampling rate and display of 1.07 billion colors

The HUAWEI CPU isn’t officially announced either, but it will definitely be a Kirin chip, ready to support satellite connectivity, has 256/512GB of ROM, with a 4600mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging and runs on the Hongmeng OS 4.0 operating system.

The rear camera comes with 2 lenses as follows.

50MP main lens, f/1.9 aperture, RYYB sensor

Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP lens, 112 degree wide angle and supports Macro distance 2 cm.

Has Laser Focus

As for the front camera, there is only 1 lens with a resolution of 60MP, but it is still an Ultra-Wide lens, f/2.4 aperture, 100 degree wide angle and supports auto focus like the older model.

nova 12 has a total of 3 colors: Blue Color No. 12, Obsidian Black and Cherry White, with a starting price of 3,399 yuan or approximately 16,900 baht.

nova 12 Lite

And finally, the nova 12 Lite will be a small model in the family that is similar to the nova 12, using exactly the same screen specs. But the internal processor has already been specified, which is the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G, which does not support satellite connections like the 3 models above, giving ROM at 256/512GB, has a 4500mAh battery, fast charging 66W.

The rear camera comes with 2 lenses as follows.

Main lens 50MP, aperture f/1.9

Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP lens, f/2.2 aperture, 112 degree wide angle and supports Macro at a distance of 2 cm.

Has Laser Focus

As for the front camera, there is only 1 lens which is an Ultra-Wide 60MP lens with a 100 degree wide angle.

nova 12 Lite has a total of 3 colors: Blue Color No. 12, Obsidian Black and Cherry White, with a starting price of 2,499 yuan or approximately 12,500 baht.

Summary of nova 12 Ultra specifications

6.76-inch LTPO OLED display screen, FHD+ resolution (2776 x 1224 pixels), supports LTPO Dynamic Adaptive Refresh Rate 1-120Hz, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 300Hz Touch sampling rate and displays 1.07 billion colors as well.

Processor (not confirmed): Kirin 9000SL

RAM : not specified

ROM : 512GB/1TB

Rear camera with 2 lenses as follows Main lens 50MP, aperture f/1.4 – f/4.0, RYYB sensor Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP lens, 112 degree wide angle and supports Macro distance 2 cm. Supports Laser Focus

Front camera 2 lenses as follows Ultra-Wide 60MP main lens, f/2.4 aperture, 100 degree wide angle, supports auto focus. Portrait Close-Up 2x 8MP lens, f/2.2 aperture, supports auto focus.

Hongmeng OS 4.0 operating system

It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, satellite connectivity, and a USB Type-C port.

Battery capacity 4600mAh, supports fast charging 100W

Summary of nova 12 Pro specifications

6.76-inch LTPO OLED display screen, FHD+ resolution (2776 x 1224 pixels), supports LTPO Dynamic Adaptive Refresh Rate 1-120Hz, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 300Hz Touch sampling rate and displays 1.07 billion colors as well.

Processor (not confirmed): Kirin 8000

RAM : not specified

ROM : 256/512GB

Rear camera with 2 lenses as follows Main lens 50MP, aperture f/1.4 – f/4.0, RYYB sensor Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP lens, 112 degree wide angle and supports Macro distance 2 cm. Supports Laser Focus

Front camera 2 lenses as follows Ultra-Wide 60MP main lens, f/2.4 aperture, 100 degree wide angle, supports auto focus. Portrait Close-Up 2x 8MP lens, f/2.2 aperture, supports auto focus.

Hongmeng OS 4.0 operating system

It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, satellite connectivity, and a USB Type-C port.

Battery capacity 4600mAh, supports fast charging 100W

Summary of nova 12 specs

6.7-inch OLED display screen, FHD+ resolution (2412 × 1084 pixels), supports Refresh Rate 120Hz, 300Hz Touch sampling rate and displays 1.07 billion colors.

Processor (not confirmed): Kirin

RAM : not specified

ROM : 256/512GB

Rear camera with 2 lenses as follows 50MP main lens, f/1.9 aperture, RYYB sensor Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP lens, 112 degree wide angle and supports Macro distance 2 cm. Supports Laser Focus

Ultra-Wide 60MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 100 degree wide angle, supports auto focus.

Hongmeng OS 4.0 operating system

It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, satellite connectivity, and a USB Type-C port.

Battery capacity 4600mAh, supports fast charging 100W

Summary of nova 12 Lite specifications

6.7-inch OLED display screen, FHD+ resolution (2412 × 1084 pixels), supports Refresh Rate 120Hz, 300Hz Touch sampling rate and displays 1.07 billion colors.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G

GPU : Adreno 642L

RAM : not specified

ROM : 256/512GB

Rear camera with 2 lenses as follows Main lens 50MP, aperture f/1.9 Ultra-Wide Angle 8MP lens, 112 degree wide angle and supports Macro distance 2 cm. Supports Laser Focus

Ultra-Wide 60MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 100 degree wide angle, supports auto focus.

Hongmeng OS 4.0 operating system

Supports connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C port.

Battery capacity 4500mAh, supports fast charging 66W

Source: HUAWEI (1), (2), (3), (4)