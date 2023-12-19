Launch of nubia Z60 Ultra, a camera-focused gaming phone with 18, 35 and 85 mm lenses.

#Launch #nubia #Z60 #Ultra #camerafocused #gaming #phone #lenses

nubia Z60 Ultra has been officially launched. It is a new flagship with a unique camera system. And for the first time on a device manufactured by ZTE, it is IP68 water and dust resistant.



The nubia Z60 Ultra retains the rather square design of current Nubia phones. The front has a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 1,200Hz touch sensitivity and dimming. The 2,160Hz PWM has a 12MP under-display camera embedded beneath the screen with 2.24μm pixels and a pixel density of 400ppi. The UDC camera also has its own display chip and AI depth sensing engine.



The nubia Z60 Ultra has the latest Snapdragon 8 gen 3 chip paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage and, true to Nubia style, This model will mainly focus on playing games. It has an aerospace grade cooling pad. A large vapor chamber with superconducting carbon nanofibers, the phone features Game Space and gaming-specific technologies such as Super Frame Image Stabilization, among others.



Photography The camera is also a highlight of the Z60 Ultra. The main camera has a 50MP 1/1.49-inch IMX800 sensor and a 35mm f/1.6 lens with OIS image stabilization.



The Z60 Ultra also comes with an ultra-wide 18mm f/1.8 lens with autofocus and 3-level optical image stabilization, a feature unique to this type of lens. The sensor behind the ultra-wide lens will have a resolution of 50MP and a large 1/1.56-inch sensor.



The zoom camera has an 85mm lens with OIS and the popular 64MP OmniVision OV64B 1/2.0-inch sensor.



nubia Z60 Ultra uses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging, Android 14 operating system, covered with MyOS on top.



The nubia Z60 Ultra is available in black, silver or gray and comes in four RAM variants: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 12/512GB and 16GB/1TB. Pricing will be revealed soon.

source: gsmarena

