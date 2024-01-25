Launch of the Morocco parliamentary friendship group

#Launch #Morocco #parliamentary #friendship #group

The headquarters of the Mauritanian Parliament hosted, this Thursday, January 25, the launch of the new composition of the Morocco-Mauritania parliamentary friendship group, reports the AMI agency.

In the absence of the President of the National Assembly, retired General Mohamed Ould Meguett, it was his deputy Moussa Demba Sow, from the INSAF (presidential) party, who attended this ceremony, alongside the Minister of Culture, youth, sports and Relations with Parliament, Ahmed Sayed Ahmed Agg, as well as the kingdom’s ambassador to Nouakchott, Hamid Chabar.

The launch of this parliamentary friendship group between the two countries comes two days after the visit that the President of the Mauritanian unicameral Parliament, Ould Meguett, made from January 19 to 22 in Algeria. This trip was marked by the signing of a framework protocol for parliamentary cooperation with the Algerian House of Representatives, in addition to the creation of a large parliamentary committee, which should meet annually.

A Moroccan parliamentary delegation, led by the President of the House of Advisors, Naam Miyara, visited Mauritania in July 2022. With the former President of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Cheikh Ould Ahmed Ould Bayeh, the two parties had agreed to launch a Moroccan-Mauritanian parliamentary forum.

Since then, this project has not yet seen the light of day. It was announced in a post-electoral context, when Mauritania organized a legislative election last May.