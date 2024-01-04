Launch of the “solidarity mask” campaign to protect the most vulnerable

#Launch #solidarity #mask #campaign #protect #vulnerable

Article published on January 4, 2024 on the Présanse Pays de la Loire site

At the start of the year, it is important to remember that the Covid-19 epidemic is still circulating, associated with peaks in respiratory diseases. This is why the aim of this campaign is to encourage everyone to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces, to protect the most vulnerable.

The use of masks in confined public spaces remains uncommon: 15% of French people wear them in the presence of vulnerable people, 14% on public transport and 50% intend to wear them in the event of symptoms.*

This campaign highlights the act of solidarity of protecting the most vulnerable by wearing a mask, while also protecting yourself.

“The solidarity mask” benefits from the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in partnership with Health Insurance, Public Health France, the Health and Social Education Committee of the French Pharmacy (Cespharm), the Union of community pharmacists’ unions (Uspo) and many other stakeholders.

———

* According to the latest survey CoviPrev in general population

Find out more on the Health Insurance website