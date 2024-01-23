Launch pads land in the game!

#Launch #pads #land #game

Builders:

The stairs are really cool! But with update 28.10, you have another way to reach the top: the launch pads! Create a futuristic structure where stairs are outdated, or simply use them to get to your destination faster. More information about the 28.10 update below.

Fly to your destination with the launch pads

Launch pads are a toy as fun as it is useful, since they will allow you to reach your destination quickly. Place a launch pad on the ground, jump on it and deploy the hang glider! (You can craft a hang glider with a level 3 crafting bench.) For extra fun, try placing a launch pad on a dynamic foundation.

More updates!

We’ve already seen a ton of incredible creations in LEGO® Fortnite, and with update 28.10, building will be even easier, whether you’re creating a mansion on a mountainside, a jet-powered flying machine, or anything else. stuff. Take a look at the changes:

Placing a building will now remove any small bushes, rocks, or plants in the way.

It will now be easier for you to place buildings on slopes.

Did you want more construction pieces? We’ve added a number of new styles for floors, walls and ceilings. This way you will have more options to give free rein to your imagination.

You can now abandon a construction in progress. This way, all the pieces that are already placed will stay in place, while those in the blue preview will be removed so you can continue customizing your creation.

Now it’s easier to know when you’re in fixation mode, and we’ve also added fixation points to building pieces to make fixing them together easier.

Little things from the town

Shrub, Rust, and Tomato can now appear as villagers to join the adventure!

Towns can now be deleted instantly with the “Delete Town” option, which you will find in the town square. This new option is available to both the world owner and players who have access.

Don’t you want a particular villager to continue living in your village? Now you can get rid of whoever it is by removing his bed and then asking him to leave. 👋

More things

We’ve improved chest rewards to provide better loot, especially loot from fighting enemies and solving puzzles.

Mechancrats have ventured out of their caves and can now also be found in the desert, making explosive cores easier to obtain. Since we mentioned caves, some brutosaurs have settled in them, so be very careful down there!

Hermit crabs can now attack villagers, who will fight back.

You can now get rid of unwanted items, such as skeleton pickaxes ;), by throwing them into a bonfire.

We’ve added a legend to the map showing player and backpack spawn locations.

Now there are more costumes that have a LEGO style!

With update 28.10, LEGO styles arrive for more Fortnite outfits! If you already have any of these costumes, the LEGO styles will be available in your locker:

Ahsoka Tano

Finn

Jack Skellington

Loki Laufeyson

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Star-Lord costume

Thanos

Wolverine

If a costume has a LEGO style, it means you can wear it in LEGO Fortnite.

More detailed LEGO styles for the suits

Some costumes that already had a LEGO style will now have more details. For now, these more detailed styles will replace the originals, but starting in late February, you’ll have the option to choose between either one. These are the costumes that have received an update to their LEGO style with the 28.10 update:

cosmic infinity

Platonic

Ex

FFC Spark Plug

Khari

loving Montaraz

red

Small boat

Heart of stone

How can you tell if a suit is getting a more detailed LEGO style in the future? Check your locker to see if the suit has a hammer and wrench icon!

Major improvements, adjustments and bug fixes

Game

Now you can eat while you move!

You will no longer automatically pick up tools, so your inventory won’t fill up with things you don’t want.

The speed of crossbow arrows has been slightly reduced and their trajectory will now follow a more natural arc.

Added the ability to mark locations in the world.

Placing items in chests will now group them into a stack. The same thing happens if you drag them to chests or when using quick deposit actions.

Knock Knock! Who is it? Villagers can now open doors.

To better adjust to the environment, the rams are now healthier.

Boosters, balloons, switches and wheels return resources when destroyed. (This will only work if the thrusters, balloons, switches and wheels are placed after of this update. Those who are already placed will not release resources).

Now it takes less time to consume fried eggs.

Consuming food that grants a lower Stamina Regeneration buff no longer negates your highest buff.

Fixed an issue where food would not fill the correct amount of the hunger gauge when playing the game in certain languages.

Fixed an issue where players joining a world would appear far away from the rest of the players.

Fixed an issue that caused players to spawn inside or under buildings.

Players will now no longer spawn on top of caves if they exited LEGO Fortnite while inside one.

The “Respawn” button now works consistently.

Fixed a rare bug that caused players to be unable to jump after respawning, which occasionally occurred.

Chests will no longer appear floating in the air when you enter a world.

Rocks will no longer change location when you enter a world.

Previously destroyed crafting stations will no longer respawn when you enter a world, which may occur on certain occasions.

Attacks will hit and deal damage to enemies more consistently.

Sheep, cows and chickens will no longer pass through fences.

Creatures will no longer be mistakenly removed when a nearby player is removed.

Items you have stored in chests will no longer be invisible to other players, something that could happen on certain occasions.

Fixed an issue where players could not discover the Storage Chest recipe correctly.

Villagers will now correctly perform tasks related to the smelting furnace if assigned that role.

The town square will no longer be accidentally destroyed if you destroy something near it.

Fixed an issue where crafting tables could lose the items they processed while it was raining.

Fixed a bug that caused players to be too hot or too cold on the grassland if they were in areas close to the Dry Valley or Frozen Lands.

Fixed an issue where players could not consume food after picking up a box on mobile devices.

Fixed an issue where some cacti did not drop resources when destroyed.

Fixed an issue where damage could not be dealt to some stumps.

When you start a new world, Bright Bomber or Snuggle Team Leader will now follow you to your camp, even if you just wander around. They will also appear correctly every time you start a new world.

When performing a jump attack over a geyser, players will now no longer be thrown into the air as high.

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to sprint.

Stability and performance

Increased the frame rate when looking into the water.

A new message has been added that warns that a world is going to close and start again. This message will be displayed when attempting to leave a world and rejoin too quickly.

Stability has been improved so that drops and crashes occur less frequently.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the loading screen of a world when attempting to enter it.

Physical

Supply drops will now drop more naturally and won’t be stuck in the air.

Large buildings are now more stable and less likely to break.

Fixed an issue where breaking large parts of a building would cause the pieces to fall through the ground and disappear.

Fixed an issue where dynamic foundations would sometimes move backwards when pushed.

Fixed an issue where dynamic foundations could sometimes not move when reloading a world.

Dynamic foundations will no longer go out of sync for different players in the world.

Fixed an issue that caused wheels to change their anchor point or disappear when moving around the world.

Traveling long distances with balloons or boosters will no longer cause chunks to break off.

Fixed an issue that caused moving objects to vibrate and knock players over them.

Pushing objects (like logs, for example) will now have a more predictable result, as there will be less pulling.

IU

You can now remove worlds from your “Shared Worlds” list.

There is now a button that allows world owners to remove players or revoke their access.

Various UI screens on mobile devices have been adjusted to improve button layout and size, optimizing touch control.

More icons have been added to the HUD on mobile devices when using specific items.

The “All Items” menu is now easier to access in Creation World mode.

Fixed an issue that caused the Village UI to display the incorrect Village Level on certain occasions.

This is still just the beginning of LEGO Fortnite. We pay attention to your comments and requests for new features and items, and we are integrating them into our own LEGO Fortnite development plans. We are looking forward to seeing your next creations!