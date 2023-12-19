Launching Intercontinental Missile, Kim Jong Un Gives Warning to US!

#Launching #Intercontinental #Missile #Kim #Jong #Warning

Pyongyang –

North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States (US) against making “wrong decisions” after he oversaw the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week. Kim Jong Un also promised to accelerate his country’s nuclear development.

As reported AFPTuesday (19/12/2023), North Korean state media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), reported that the test of the Hwasong-18 ballistic missile, a type of solid fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), was carried out on Monday (18/12) local time.

The North Korean missile test came a day after the US nuclear-powered submarine, USS Missouri, docked in Busan, South Korea (South Korea), and after Washington and its ally, Seoul, warned that a nuclear attack by Pyongyang would mean “the end of the Kim regime”.

The two allied countries, together with Japan on Tuesday (19/12) local time, activated a system to share real-time data regarding North Korean missile launches. This step is part of strengthening security cooperation in response to Pyongyang’s increasing nuclear threat.

Kim Jong Un, according to the KCNA report, called the launch of a missile capable of reaching the US coast a “clear signal to hostile powers” and indicated his country’s options if Washington took a “wrong decision in this regard”.

“The test launch of the Hwasongpho-18 ICBM missile was carried out as an important military action to clearly demonstrate the strategic nuclear power of the DPRK (North Korea’s official name) will provide extraordinary resistance and unrivaled strength against the enemy,” KCNA said in its report.

Kim Jong Un, who was pictured supervising a missile launch with his young daughter, also “set several important new tasks for the development of the DPRK’s strategic nuclear forces.”

The Hwasong-18 missile, which is the largest ballistic missile in North Korea’s arsenal, is claimed to be capable of flying more than 1,000 kilometers and reaching a maximum altitude of around 6,000 kilometers. It was also claimed by KCNA that the type of missile had demonstrated the “combat capabilities of ICBM units”.

See also the video ‘The train that took Kim Jong Un to Russia had anti-aircraft missiles!’:

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/ita)