Laura Cserpes lost weight together with her partner: “Now I’m in top shape”

The singer is no longer burdened by her illnesses.

It has been ten years since it was discovered that he is insulin resistant and that he has Hashimoto’s disease, which means that his thyroid gland is underactive, among other things, this led to Cserpes Laura also for constant weight fluctuations. He changed his lifestyle even then, but
he only recently found out what exactly his body needs, what he can eat and what he can’t.

Laura Cserpes feels that she is in the best shape of her life – Source: TV2 / Mokka – video

Every time I eat healthy or go to exercise, the motto that I am doing good for my future self is running through my mind. This is how I will be healthy in 5-10 years. (…) Now I am in top shape. (…) It’s minus 5-6 kilos, but it matters to me” – told the For Story magazine the 35-year-old singer, who is losing weight together with her partner.

He is also a supporter of a healthy lifestyle – he used to be a professional athlete – so it is much easier for me to take care of myself. (…) We are also outdoors a lot, we go on trips all the time. I also became more aware of what kind of work I take on and what I don’t do” – revealed Laura Cserpes, whose insulin resistance also disappeared after changing her lifestyle.

