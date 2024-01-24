Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music

#Laura #Lavric #hospital #forced #give #music

Laura Lavric has announced that she will undergo surgery at the end of this month and will disappear from the spotlight for a while. She stated that she is going through difficult times and that she needs the help of doctors.

Laura Lavric is having surgery

She will be operated on by the same doctor to whom her guild colleagues Elena Merișoreanu and Constantin Enceanu arrived at the “Foisor” Orthopedic Hospital in the capital. “Yes, I’m having surgery. I don’t want to give any other details”, she said.

Before the operation to which she will undergo, Laura Lavric will undergo a set of medical tests. She will have to stay in bed for two months and not perform concerts.

Elena Merișoreanu, problems with her legs

And Elena Merișoreanu underwent surgical interventions on both legs, given the fact that due to the unbearable pain she could no longer carry out her activities as she was used to. The artist declared that it is not easy and healthy to sit on heels for a whole life, but that she had no other option.

“A whole life on your feet, on heels, is not easy. It’s a hard life, a constant struggle. But after my surgery, I’m back to normal. We have very good doctors in Romania. Initially, I wanted to have the surgery in America. But there, at a large hospital, I met a very well-known Romanian orthopedist, who advised me to go to our doctors, who are very good”, testified Elena Merișoreanu, according to Cancan.

Laura Lavric, scandal with Angela Rusu

Recently, Laura Lavric faced another problem. Angela Rusu stated that Laura and Elena Merișoreanu are extremely fake, mean and envious and that they do not have much achievements. She said that Laura gossiped about her many times.

“He spoke very badly of me. He said who am I? That I don’t know how to sing? It made me in every way. She is the most pretentious, she speaks for all the artists. He talks very badly. Now he’s with you at the table, and then he gossiped about you in the second second.

People are not what you see them to be. Laura Lavric is perverted, evil, envious. Lady of the Romanian, Moldovan song, what hit do you have, don’t you mind? What am I looking for here near Măruță and I have been invited for years? Because the world doesn’t know me?”, said Angela Rusu.