Lauren (28) passed away: ‘If your life is no longer a gift, you can give it back’

Lauren had the multisystem disease ME and spent most of her time in bed. The disease is progressive and she had completed her treatment. That’s why she chose euthanasia. “Then I finally have peace,” she said in the Sunday interview that RTL Nieuws published on December 31. Read that here.

In the interview she talked extensively about her illness, also to create more understanding. She told how it devastated her. It’s like running a marathon with the worst flu of your life after falling down the stairs, she said.

Over the past four years she has tried everything to get better. But her situation only got worse. “My ME is progressive. I know there are patients who have it even worse, who live in the dark, who are constantly alone with their own thoughts. I don’t want that for myself. I find it unbearable enough already. Choosing euthanasia feels like the kindest thing I could do for myself. I give myself that peace.”

Mourning card

“When your life is no longer a gift, you can give it back.” That is the text that Lauren came up with for her funeral card, which she designed herself. She had the photo at the top of this article specially made a year ago for the card and the coffin.

