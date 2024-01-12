Laurence Crucifix de Libramont, second on the list in the federal elections

#Laurence #Crucifix #Libramont #list #federal #elections

The MR tour passed through the province of Luxembourg this Friday evening, January 12, 2024, precisely through the cultural center in Bertrix, in the presence of Walloon vice-president Willy Borsus and party president George-Louis Bouchez who gave a spicy speech as usual in front of a large audience.

The objective of the evening was above all to present the candidates from the regional list which will be led by Willy Borsus. Anne Laffut occupies second place while Yves Evrard comes in third position.

At the Federal, Benoit Piedboeuf is at the head of the list. The information of the evening is that Laurence Crucifix, mayor of Libramont, occupies second place behind Benoit Piedboeuf. Th.L.