Laurentien and Eloise open vintage shop in The Hague | Royals

Princess Laurentien and her daughter Eloise will open a vintage clothing store together in The Hague next month. Most of the proceeds from the business go to charities.

Laurentien and Eloise have already collected a lot of clothing for their store, which mainly sells more exclusive pieces. There will be clothes from the princess and the countess, but also from others.

The idea came from the princess when she worked a lot with victims of the benefits affair. “That was a time when I was just working. I was only dressed in black and dark blue, and not concerned with myself at all,” she tells Linda. “I work with a lot of people who have very little. Then every time you open your closet you think: it’s just hanging there. What if I sell it and give the proceeds away to charities that can help people who need it.”

Nice place

Laurentien shared her idea with her daughter, who will run the store together with a good friend of the family. Eloise plans to be there a lot herself. “It must be a nice place where people come together, try on clothes and where I have meetings, have coffee and work on my training in between.”

The princess thinks it is “amazing” to work with her daughter and Eloise is also enthusiastic. “I always say to my mother: I can learn the most from you. In terms of example, Mommy has always been my number one.”

