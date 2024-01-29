Lautaro Martínez continues scoring and gives Inter the lead again

#Lautaro #Martínez #continues #scoring #Inter #lead

Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez, world champion in Qatar 2022, scored the only goal in Inter Milan’s 1-0 victory over Fiorentina, as a visitor, at the Artemio Franchi stadium and once again led Serie A of Italian football, in match for the 22nd. date. The exRacing scored with a header 14 minutes into the first half, after the corner kick taken by Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani, a goal that kept him as the tournament’s top scorer with 19 goals.

Martínez has just scored 2 goals in the 5-1 win on matchday 20 against Monza and on matchday 19. He also scored in the 2-1 victory against Hellas Verona, adding to today’s four consecutive conversions. In addition, “Toro” reached a total of 124 conversions for the Milan team, surpassing his compatriot Mauro Icardi as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Fiorentina was able to reach equality, but the Argentine striker Nicolás González, former Argentinos Juniors, who entered 15 minutes into the second half in place of the Frenchman Jonathan Ikone, missed a penalty kick at 31 minutes of the complement. Meanwhile, the local team also started the Mar del Plata defender Lucas Martínez Quarta, former River, and the Córdoba forward Lucas Beltrán, also former “Millonario” and was a replacement, Gino Infantino, former Rosario Central. The third victory in a row once again placed Inter as the leader with 54 points, 1 behind their second team, Juventus, who on Saturday tied 1-1 against Empoli, at home. Fiorentina, for its part, remains in fifth place, in the Europa League zone and maintained its 34 points.

Argentine attacker Mateo Retegui scored for the second consecutive date in the Italian tournament, scoring Genoa’s first goal in the 2-1 home victory over Lecce at the Luigi Ferraris stadium. The former Tigre striker headed a ball that bounced off the crossbar and hit centimeters from the goal line after a free kick by Finn Albert Gudmundsson 25 minutes into the second half. That goal established the partial 1-1, it was the seventh of the season for the Argentine, who had just scored against Salernitana. Retegui, 24 years old, has five conquests in the league and another two in the Italian Cup. Genoa, who lost from the 31st minute due to a goal from Montenegrin Nikola Krstovic, secured the victory at 31m. of the final part through the Ghanaian Caleb Ekuban.