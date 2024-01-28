L’Avenir supports the agricultural world through meetings in Bastogne

#LAvenir #supports #agricultural #world #meetings #Bastogne

The village’s educational farm, Lutreboise, welcomes representatives of the agricultural world, farmers or citizens attached to the rural world, at the invitation of our media.

©Mathieu Golinvaux

“Thank you for the initiative”

While farmers are setting up filter dams all over Wallonia, others have chosen to come and tell us about their point of life.

Around a coffee or a homemade apple juice, tasting the pancakes prepared by Virginie and Sylviane, the hostesses of the place, in the atmosphere of a good wood fire, our readers had the opportunity to interact with our journalists.

“Thank you for the initiative. Thank you for listening.” At the end of the morning, our interlocutors expressed their gratitude for the organization. Six journalists from L’Avenir spoke individually with each of the participants for the time it took.

©Mathieu Golinvaux

Your voice matters for the future

“The Future is your voice.” The title of the operation organized by our newspaper throughout Wallonia can be read on two levels. L’Avenir, our newspaper, but also the future in the first sense, the future, is your voice, your words therefore, but also your vote in the upcoming elections.

With sadness, with anger sometimes, with resignation at certain moments, but also with enthusiasm, they explained the reality of their profession and expressed their fears and their disappointments.

During this morning, the mayors of Bastogne, Benoît Lutgen, also a European deputy, and of Bertogne, Jean-Marc Franco, came to provide their support to the farmers, as did the provincial deputy for Agriculture Coralie Bonnet.

©Mathieu Golinvaux

“Enjoy the European Presidency”

While the agricultural world is crying out its distress to the four corners of Europe, one of the speakers did not understand that Belgium and its Minister of Agriculture (David Clarinval) are not taking advantage of our country’s presidency of Europe to demand a meeting of the European Council of Agriculture Ministers.

And it is true that several speakers denounced and even dismantled the environmental constraints imposed by Europe in the Common Agricultural Policy. “Ok, we need laws. Ok, they will never be perfect for everyone, but in this case, they are poorly adapted to our reality on the ground and are also counterproductive at the ecological level,” explains Daniel Maréchal, very angry against “greening”.

At the next table, Hugues Crémer draws up an observation. “In the 80s,” he remembers, “my father was already selling his milk for around 15 francs (€0.375) per liter.” For him, one of the solutions would involve adapted subsidies immediately, but above all cooperatives.

©Mathieu Golinvaux

Happy young breeders

It’s also pleasant to see that young people are still setting themselves challenges that motivate them, or even better, excite them. Marie Castelain and Christophe Scholtus, from Bonnerue, left a stable job as employees in the agricultural sector to launch into organic chicken and beef, practicing direct sales on their farm “Dry les Cortis”. With confidence and serenity. They praise their quality of family life, their job allowing them to spend more time with their two children.

Understanding farmers to help them

Aymric Dupriez came from Tournai to… listen to farmers in order to finalize an application in the final testing phase which will help farmers manage their finances.

Dozens of discussions, most often passionate, took place, discussions of which you will find the substance in a file that our newspaper will devote to the agricultural section on Saturday February 10. Our journalists will go further than relaying all these thoughts, they will try to decipher them, analyze them, submit them to reveal the five electoral votes of the year.

The educational farm of Lutrebois did not host the Agriculture meeting on Saturday morning, but many sincere debates from people in the field. To implement agricultural policies whatever the level of power, it is first necessary to listen to the farmer, to understand him, to obtain his consent before supporting him.

