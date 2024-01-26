Lavezzi’s drama after being admitted to a psychiatric center: alcohol, hypomania and regret

#Lavezzis #drama #admitted #psychiatric #center #alcohol #hypomania #regret

The former Argentine soccer player Ezequiel Lavezzi He is going through a delicate health problem that, according to various trans-Andean media, has kept him hospitalized in a medical center specialized in psychiatry since January 7 of this year.

Despite the complex panorama of ‘Pocho’, journalist Matías Vásquez from El Trece assured that he was able to talk with the former Paris Saint-Germain player before being admitted to the psychiatric center.

“It’s hard, but I have to do it. I have to change my life and my habits, and I have to do all this for my son. He had gone too far. I tried to clean myself at home, but I couldn’t. I had no choice but to come here.”would have been Lavezzi’s words, pointing out that his main problem was excess alcohol.

According to Vásquez and, along the same lines, the former athlete added: “I had set sail and I had no other solution”.

It should be noted that this ordeal came to light on December 20, 2023, when Lavezzi had to be hospitalized urgently for -apparently- a stab wound to his abdomen which he had received in his own home.

However, this version was explained by his own lawyer, Marcelo D’Alessandro, who explained that “at dawn, (Ezequiel) started shouting and saying that there were people in the house. His brother started looking everywhere and grabbed some scissors. Then he told her there was no one there. Lavezzi insisted. ANDAt that moment, he entered a state of tension and lost his temper. When he fell, ‘Pocho’, who had already injured his collarbone in a match and was therefore prone to re-injury, felt acute pain. The wounds were caused by these scissors and not by any other injury“.

Despite there being no official information regarding the former soccer player’s health status, the main trans-Andean media outlets suggest that he is hospitalized due to a condition of hypomaniaa chronic mood disorder that has been going on for quite some time and that causes “mental excitement, characterized by exorbitant levels of energy, disinhibition and propensity for irritation”.