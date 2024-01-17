Law change, contested restarts, goal line drop out, set restarts, Law and Interpretations, Adam Reynolds, Broncos

#Law #change #contested #restarts #goal #line #drop #set #restarts #Law #Interpretations #Adam #Reynolds #Broncos

The NRL have made a law change concerning contested restarts in a bid to encourage teams to take risks to regain possession and add to the unpredictability of the game in 2024.

“The change is designed to incentivise more contests for the ball from set restarts,” the NRL said in a statement on Wednesday, announcing the move which the league believes will give teams “more incentive” to attempt short kick-offs or drop-outs.

So what is the change?

Well, the NRL said that as of next season, if a team kicks the ball out on the full over the touch line, or the ball fails to travel at least 10 metres forward in an attempt to contest a restart from the goal-line, 20m line, or half-way line, play will now restart with a play-the-ball 10 metres out from the line of the kick and 10 metres in from touch, rather than with a penalty kick.

“While relatively minor, this change will add to the unpredictability of the game,” Graham Annesley said.

The NRL will change the way set restarts are officiated in 2024.Source: Supplied

“Teams will no longer risk conceding significant territory as well as a penalty for attempting to regain possession from restarts of play.

“We undertook a thorough review of the 2023 season, including consultation with the NRL Clubs, the RLPA and other stakeholders, and while there was a strong desire to keep changes to a minimum, this minor change will incentivise short kick-offs and drop-outs.

Teams will no longer be penalised under the posts for failed set restarts.Source: Getty Images

“This will strongly accompany the Commission’s direction to enhance the existing rules, leading to a faster, more free-flowing and unpredictable game.”

The change has been approved by the Commission and was communicated today to the NRL Clubs and Coaches.