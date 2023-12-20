Law passed. Category B permits, also valid for certain types of motorcycles. What conditions do you have to meet?

The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles, according to a re-examined draft law, adopted on Tuesday by the Chamber of Deputies.

Driving licenses issued for category B are also valid for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1, provided that the holders are at least 24 years old and have at least two years of driving experience. At the same time, drivers must prove, through a certificate, that they have completed a practical training course of at least 10 hours in an authorized vehicle driver training unit. The certificate obtained is registered in the National Register of Learners managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is sent electronically to the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate entries in the National Register of Driving Licenses and Registered Vehicles , the normative act stipulates. Deputies thus adopted the law to supplement art. 24 index 1 para. (2) from the Government’s Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads, re-examined at the request of the President of Romania. The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.

Source: Agerpres

Tags: motorcycle, driver’s license

Publication date: 19-12-2023 22:01

