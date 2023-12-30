Lawsuit against one of the biggest candy companies

Confectionery company Hershey was criticized because one of its most famous products on the market, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookies, lacked the artistic details of the sweets, which were chosen on their Christmas packaging and which justified the price of the product.

In a proposed federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Cynthia Kelly accuses the company of lying to consumers by promising Reese’s products would feature “carved artistic designs” on the cookies themselves.

The suit is for about $5 million.

She explains that she wouldn’t have paid $5 for a package of Reese’s in October when it was Halloween-themed if she had known that the package was missing the “cute-looking eyes and mouth” and any shapes.

In her accusation, she states that the company is misleading its consumers and many people have been misled by the label.

The lawsuit was filed by the plaintiff in federal court in Florida. At the moment, Hershey has not officially commented on the case.

