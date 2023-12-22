Lawsuit over Nirvana’s album cover featuring baby revived | Stars

#Lawsuit #Nirvanas #album #cover #featuring #baby #revived #Stars

The lawsuit over the album cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind (1991) was revived on Thursday. Nirvana won the case last year because Spencer Elden, the man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover, had waited too long to file his lawsuit. A US appeals court has now overturned that decision, reports.

Elden sued the band in August 2021, stating that the album cover was child pornography and that he was too young to consent to being nude on the album cover. He also said that he has suffered from this all his life. That is why he demanded compensation. Nirvana won the case over the four-month-old naked baby on the cover last September.

However, the court now states that Elden can still file a lawsuit based on Nirvana’s recent republications of the cover. This applies, for example, to a re-released version of the album Nevermind in 2021.

“This procedural setback does not change our position,” Nirvana lawyer Bert Deixler said on Thursday. “We will vigorously defend this baseless case and expect to prevail.” Elden representatives have not yet responded.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Bensaid is preparing a strategy for promoting and preserving Moroccan cultural heritage

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil increased to USD 80, and WTI to USD 74.48.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil increased to USD 80, and WTI to USD 74.48.
Posted on
Apple Vision Pro production is in full swing. We know when they will go on sale – SMARTmania.cz
Apple Vision Pro production is in full swing. We know when they will go on sale – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
5-year-old girl from Șăndărei died after allegedly being washed with a substance against lice by her grandmother, a 35-year-old woman / The girl’s cousin, a one-year-old and 11-month-old boy is in serious condition
5-year-old girl from Șăndărei died after allegedly being washed with a substance against lice by her grandmother, a 35-year-old woman / The girl’s cousin, a one-year-old and 11-month-old boy is in serious condition
Posted on
Mass flight of football players from our club with a very famous coach
Mass flight of football players from our club with a very famous coach
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News