Lawsuit over Nirvana’s album cover featuring baby revived | Stars

Lawsuit Nirvanas album cover featuring baby revived

The lawsuit over the album cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind (1991) was revived on Thursday. Nirvana won the case last year because Spencer Elden, the man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover, had waited too long to file his lawsuit. A US appeals court has now overturned that decision, reports.

Elden sued the band in August 2021, stating that the album cover was child pornography and that he was too young to consent to being nude on the album cover. He also said that he has suffered from this all his life. That is why he demanded compensation. Nirvana won the case over the four-month-old naked baby on the cover last September.

However, the court now states that Elden can still file a lawsuit based on Nirvana’s recent republications of the cover. This applies, for example, to a re-released version of the album Nevermind in 2021.

“This procedural setback does not change our position,” Nirvana lawyer Bert Deixler said on Thursday. “We will vigorously defend this baseless case and expect to prevail.” Elden representatives have not yet responded.

