Lawyer asks for CCTV footage of Epstein’s house, Prince Andrew may be visible | Royal family

#Lawyer #asks #CCTV #footage #Epsteins #house #Prince #Andrew #visible #Royal #family

Lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents nine alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, wants the FBI to release CCTV footage from the controversial businessman’s home. Prince Andrew could be seen in the images, writes The Telegraph.

The lawyer makes the request in the context of recently released documents containing names of people who had ties to Epstein. The British prince is also mentioned as a contact of the businessman, who was accused of abusing young girls on a large scale. Epstein took his own life in 2019 before the trial had started.

Johanna Sjoberg, who worked as a massage therapist for Epstein, alleges in the files that Prince Andrew once touched her breast while she was sitting on a couch in Epstein’s Manhattan apartment, according to the newspaper. Andrew himself denies this. In addition, a former cleaner for Epstein, Juan Alessi, claims that Prince Andrew spent “weeks” in the house and received daily massages. These statements were previously protected and have recently been released.

The lawyer says FBI agents have seized the CCTV footage. “Where are the videos? That’s what the population needs to see,” Kuvin said earlier FOX 11 Los Angeles. There are said to be cameras in all rooms of Epstein’s home.

Prince Andrew lost his honorary titles in 2022 because Virginia Giuffre filed a case against him. She accused the prince of sexually abusing her in 2001 when she was seventeen. The prince, who has always denied this, settled the case. Andrew has indicated several times that he was unaware of Epstein’s actions.