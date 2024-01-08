Lawyer lashes out at Khalid Kasem: ‘He has directly and indirectly smeared the name of our firm’ | Domestic

Amsterdam – Lawyer Geertjan van Oosten wants the Amsterdam dean of the Bar Association to take disciplinary action against Khalid Kasem. According to Van Oosten, Kasem has besmirched his name and those of his colleagues “directly and indirectly, and has damaged the reputation of the entire criminal law profession.”

The presenter and ex-lawyer became discredited before the weekend due to leaked conversation recordings that were found to be in the possession of Algemeen Dagblad. These recordings showed that Kasem allegedly tried to bribe an official of the Custodial Institutions Service to get a client released earlier. The ex-lawyer reportedly told Peter R. de Vries, the director of the law firm where Kasem worked at the time, and his son Royce that this was a standing practice at Van Oosten Advocaten, the office of Van Oosten and his colleagues: “We did no other way, to use these kinds of tricks to get people out sooner or to help them.”

‘Impossible’

Van Oosten: “Completely out of the blue and completely untrue. We are shocked and angry.” The lawyer says that the accusation is not only incorrect and bizarre, but also “intrinsically unreliable, because it is impossible. Which official should one bribe to get a detainee released earlier? After all, a prison sentence is imposed by the judge and must simply be executed. Only through pardon can a sentence be shortened. How many corrupt and approachable officials should have been available to help detainees in one way or another?

Van Oosten writes to the dean that he regards Kasem’s statements as an attempt to justify and put his own behavior into perspective.

Scam

Khalid Kasem now says that he regarded the 8,000 euros he received to get a detainee released earlier as a partial payment of a large outstanding bill for the client in question. “That is also not behavior that befits a lawyer, but does not fall under the ‘tricks’ that he would have learned from us,” writes Van Oosten, who adds that this is also a serious criminal and disciplinary culpable offense, namely (attempt to) defrauding clients.

The dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association announced before the weekend that he would launch an investigation into the alleged bribery.

