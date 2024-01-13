Lawyer Royce de Vries files summary proceedings against AD

#Lawyer #Royce #Vries #files #summary #proceedings

The court of Amsterdam. Image ANP

The hearing will take place on Thursday, January 18 at the court in Amsterdam.

Last Friday, the AD published an article about recordings of conversations between Khalid Kasem, Peter R. de Vries and his son Royce, most likely recorded by Peter R. de Vries. In these recordings you can hear that former lawyer and presenter Khalid Kasem acknowledges to father and son De Vries that he has bribed an official.

The AD has conducted further research into the recordings in the newspaper’s possession. In the context of that investigation, both Kasem and Royce de Vries were approached again earlier this week with questions.

Summary proceedings



De Vries then initiated summary proceedings. According to De Vries, the recordings were stolen from the telephone of his father Peter R. de Vries and they are strictly confidential conversations between secret keepers: two lawyers and an office director (Khalid Kasem, Royce de Vries and Peter R. de Vries, ed.) . According to De Vries, the Bar Association may also join the summary proceedings.

In a statement, which was placed with the first publication, the AD wrote that according to sources who shared these recordings with the editors, and who call themselves ‘The Three Musketeers’, Peter R. de Vries made the recordings in question and posted them online. stored.

Editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma: “Our journalists work with an open mind and therefore submit questions to those involved as part of the journalistic investigation into these recordings. They may or may not respond to those questions and provide a response to our journalists. I think that De Vries is now, even before knowing the content of the article, filing summary proceedings to prevent publication. Just by initiating summary proceedings, significant interference will be made in the freedom of the press.”

