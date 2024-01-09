Lawyer Samantha de Jong in sexual exploitation case: ‘She has depressive complaints’ | Stars

It was previously announced that Samantha de Jong (34), better known as Barbie, was forced to work as a prostitute when she was in a vulnerable phase of her life. Three men and a woman will appear in court in The Hague on Tuesday. During an interim court hearing, the reality star’s lawyer announced that she was struggling with depressive complaints.

According to her lawyer, the entire situation, which took place between May 1, 2021 and August 2022, did not bother her. “My client is not doing well. She struggles with depressive complaints, among other things,” Sébas Diekstra tells RTL Boulevard. “After a period of some recovery, her situation unfortunately deteriorated again. Client faces significant challenges, compounded by a complex life prior to recent events. Events that have had a profound impact on her mental well-being.”

But De Jong is doing her utmost to change course. “She is committed to changing her life for the better. She is also very grateful for the support and advice she has received during this period. While she is committed to her recovery, she now plans to share her story surrounding the substantive handling of the criminal case. She hopes to gain understanding for this and privacy during this challenging period.”

De Jong is said to have been drugged, beaten and locked up, among other things. Erotic images were also allegedly made of her and distributed online. On top of that, her ID, driver’s license, dog, telephone and money were allegedly taken.

To trust

Last November, De Jong indicated that she is confident in a positive outcome. “We assume the best. Before you know it it will be January, so I’m quite nervous.” She also has support from her parents, her friends and her children. “Those are the only people who matter to me.”

Our court reporter Saskia Belleman will be present at the case on Tuesday. The next pro forma hearing is on March 13.

