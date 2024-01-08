Lawyer speaks clearly when Genk goes to BAS to have the match against Anderlecht replayed – Football news

#Lawyer #speaks #Genk #BAS #match #Anderlecht #replayed #Football #news

Today it became clear that Anderlecht-Genk will not be replayed. There is only the option for Limburgers to go to the BAS.

Walter Damen, lawyer for RSC Anderlecht, believes the decision not to replay the match between Purple and White and KRC Genk is a fair decision.

“A clear distinction has been made between ignorance of the regulations on the one hand and the aspect of human error of judgment on the other. It has become clear that it is the latter,” Het Laatste Nieuws said.

If you had to have every match replayed with human error, that would happen all the time, Damen said. “That is precisely why people are very economical in replaying a match. This is only allowed if it has become clear that the referees do not know the regulations or if an interpretation error has occurred.”

Only an appeal to the BAS is still possible. “It is always dangerous to make statements about this. I personally think, but this is just the view of a lawyer and they may be wrong, that Genk doesn’t stand a chance.”

Also Read:  "I am sure that Semenistaja will be at least in the top 100" – Tennis – Sportacentrs.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PGE shuts down two coal units in Rybnik. In the future, they will be replaced by a gas block
PGE shuts down two coal units in Rybnik. In the future, they will be replaced by a gas block
Posted on
Hogwarts Legacy passes 22 million sales
Hogwarts Legacy passes 22 million sales
Posted on
A Ryanair aircraft that was supposed to land at Otopeni landed at Băneasa, but the company made the decision not to disembark the passengers. He arrived in Otopeni two and a half hours late
A Ryanair aircraft that was supposed to land at Otopeni landed at Băneasa, but the company made the decision not to disembark the passengers. He arrived in Otopeni two and a half hours late
Posted on
Casa Pia thrashes Moreira de Cónegos and puts an end to Moreirense’s unbeaten streak
Casa Pia thrashes Moreira de Cónegos and puts an end to Moreirense’s unbeaten streak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News