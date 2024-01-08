Lawyer speaks clearly when Genk goes to BAS to have the match against Anderlecht replayed – Football news

#Lawyer #speaks #Genk #BAS #match #Anderlecht #replayed #Football #news

Today it became clear that Anderlecht-Genk will not be replayed. There is only the option for Limburgers to go to the BAS.

Walter Damen, lawyer for RSC Anderlecht, believes the decision not to replay the match between Purple and White and KRC Genk is a fair decision.

“A clear distinction has been made between ignorance of the regulations on the one hand and the aspect of human error of judgment on the other. It has become clear that it is the latter,” Het Laatste Nieuws said.

If you had to have every match replayed with human error, that would happen all the time, Damen said. “That is precisely why people are very economical in replaying a match. This is only allowed if it has become clear that the referees do not know the regulations or if an interpretation error has occurred.”

Only an appeal to the BAS is still possible. “It is always dangerous to make statements about this. I personally think, but this is just the view of a lawyer and they may be wrong, that Genk doesn’t stand a chance.”