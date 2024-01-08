Lawyer Van Oosten asks the dean for disciplinary proceedings against his former partner Khalid Kasem

#Lawyer #Van #Oosten #asks #dean #disciplinary #proceedings #partner #Khalid #Kasem

Khalid Kasem in the study where the BNNVARA program ‘Khalid & Sophie’ is recorded, on the Amsterdam Westergasfabriek site. Image Photo Lex van Lieshout / ANP

Kasem decided to temporarily stop as presenter of talk show Khalid & Sophie on Friday. He did this after a publication in the AD. That newspaper reported that he had admitted to Peter R. De Vries, with whom he ran a law firm, that he had bribed a civil servant for 8,000 euros. He is said to have paid an official of the Judicial Institutions Agency (DJI) with the aim of getting a client released earlier.

The newspaper bases itself on four recordings of conversations between De Vries and Kasem, of which it is unclear how the newspaper obtained them. Kasem denies ever bribing an official.

According to the AD, in the recordings you can hear how Kasem defends himself by stating that bribery was rife at Van Oosten’s office, where he worked until 2012. ‘These kinds of practices… not to justify it, but at Van Oosten we did nothing but these kinds of tricks. To get these kinds of people out sooner or to help them,” Kasem is said to have said.

Law firm ‘smeared’



Gertjan van Oosten already denied these practices on Friday. “I emphasize that such behavior would never have been tolerated by us and would have led to immediate dismissal with notification to the dean,” he told the AD.

Now the lawyer is asking the Amsterdam dean of the Bar Association to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kasem. Van Oosten believes that Kasem has ‘smeared’ his name and those of his office colleagues and ‘damaged the reputation of the entire criminal legal profession’, he wrote in a statement.

Disciplinary proceedings can be initiated if a lawyer may have violated his professional rules. If the complaint remains justified, a disciplinary board of the dean can reprimand, temporarily suspend or remove a lawyer from office.

It was previously announced that the dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association is conducting an investigation following the publication in the AD. The Judicial Institutions Service is also investigating the issue.

